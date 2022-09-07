What Job Should I Have Based on My Personality Traits?

Explore careers you might enjoy based on your personality traits and preferences.
The average person spends around one-third of their lifetime at work [1]. According to Gettysburg College, this figure translates into about 90,000 hours. Before you dedicate 90,000 hours to a career, it’s worth it to thoroughly explore the question, “What job should I have?” The following article matches potential career paths to personality traits, preferences, and interests. Consider using it to find a job that’s right for you.
This section is recommended for those who wonder, “What career do I want?” Choosing a career can be a trial-and-error process for many people. Some people spend years working at a corporation before leaving to start their own business. Others starting working in one industry like marketing or sales and discover plenty to explore once they start gaining experience.
Think about activities you enjoy outside of work. It’s possible to find a career that incorporates those things you love. When your job involves your passions or aligns with your values, you may feel more motivated when you start work each day. The following sections organize helpful links for exploring interest-based career paths.
If you enjoy playing video games and consuming gaming-related content, use the articles below to help you find a career.
specialization
Create Imaginative Games. Design a video game for independent distribution in just four courses.
4.7
(2,110 ratings)
32,740 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Interactive Storytelling, Game Design Document, Video Game Design, Game Design, Video Game Development, Gameplay, Level Design, Art
If taking care of your body is important to you, your ideal career might involve helping others do the same. The list below includes a few careers that focus on nourishing the body and mind.
What is a Health Coach? Benefits, Salary, and How to Become One
What is a Recreational Therapist and Is It a Rewarding Career Choice?
course
In this course, students learn to recognize and to apply the basic concepts that govern integrated body function (as an intact organism) in the body's nine ...
4.8
(4,390 ratings)
419,030 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Metabolic Pathways, Biology, Organ Systems, Medicine
Someone who enjoys helping others and making a difference in people’s lives may be an excellent fit for one of the following careers.
course
Humans often fail to make rational decisions that affect their health. This course seeks to heighten understanding of the social and behavioral factors that ...
4.8
(251 ratings)
21,494 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
health practices, behavioral psychology, Public Health, Mental Health, health psychology
Do you spend a lot of time on social media? If you’re always the first to know about the latest trends, your personality type might be ideal for the jobs below.
course
This course equips you with critical content creation and management skills. You’ll learn how to create effective social media posts and how to create a ...
4.9
(3,080 ratings)
96,347 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Content Development, content management, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Content Development
Many careers require consistent communication and collaboration with others. For someone who prefers to work alone, these conditions can be stressful. Thankfully, introverts have several options. The next section aims to answer the question, “What job should I have if I don’t like talking to people?”
Some people thrive when working independently. The career options below tend to emphasize independent work and study.
What is a Data Scientist? Salary, Skills, and How to Become One
What is Optical Engineering (and How to Become an Optical Engineer)
professional certificate
Kickstart your career in data science & ML. Build data science skills, learn Python & SQL, analyze & visualize data, build machine learning models. No degree or prior experience required.
4.6
(57,044 ratings)
120,725 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 11 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Data Science, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Big Data, Data Mining, Github, Python Programming, Jupyter notebooks, Rstudio, Methodology, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Ipython, Cloud Databases, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), SQL, Predictive Modelling, Data Visualization (DataViz), Model Selection, Data Virtualization, Plotly, Matplotlib, Python Libraries, regression, Hierarchical Clustering, K-Means Clustering, Jupyter Notebook
Working from home can be rewarding for a number of reasons. If your goal is to reduce or eliminate your commute, check out the following articles.
How to Find + Prepare for Entry-Level Help Desk Jobs in 2022
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(136,541 ratings)
1,043,959 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Debugging, Encryption Algorithms and Techniques, Customer Service, Network Protocols, Cloud Computing, Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting, Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Powershell, Linux File Systems, Command-Line Interface, Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup, Cybersecurity, Wireless Security, Cryptography, Network Security
Your interests and preferences are important to consider when selecting a career path. They may lead you to a career path you hadn’t yet considered. The sections below match career paths to common skills and strengths.
Are you creative? Do you have an eye for visual design? Incorporate these career paths into your job search.
Graphic Artist vs. Graphic Designer: Understanding the Difference
UX Design vs. Graphic Design: Choosing the Right Career Path
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in UX design. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(42,978 ratings)
557,091 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
User Experience (UX), UX Research, Wireframe, Prototype, User Experience Design (UXD), Usability Testing, mockup, Figma, Adobe XD, UX design jobs
The careers below are most suitable for someone with great leadership skills.
What is Release Management? And How to Start Your Career In It
What is a Technical Project Manager and How Do You Become One?
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(53,423 ratings)
724,992 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
Do you enjoy learning about and using the latest technologies? Consider the careers outlined in the articles below.
specialization
Become a cross-platform mobile app developer. Learn in-demand skills for developing reliable, scalable and user-friendly mobile apps for multiple operating systems, such as iOS and Android.
4.8
(86 ratings)
2,887 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
UI/UX design, Mobile Development, React, React (Javascript Library), JavaScript, Web Development, React (Web Framework), HTML and CSS, Test-Driven Development, Front-End Web Development, Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), Linux, Bash (Unix Shell), Github, Version Control, Web Application, Application development, User Interface, Data Management, Web Design, User Experience (UX), Accessibility, Agile Software Development, app development, Product Lifecycle, Scrum Software Development, Project Management
It’s okay if none of the occupations above feel like a good fit. You can explore more career-focused content on our articles homepage. Suppose you’d prefer to gain insight by answering multiple-choice questions in a career assessment. In that case, you can take the Career Quiz from the Wisconsin Technical College System. For additional career aptitude tests, try browsing Monster.com’s Top 10 Career Tests list.
When you’re ready to take the first step towards your new career, browse our Professional Certificates catalog designed by industry leaders like Google, Meta, and IBM.
professional certificate
Get ready to launch your career in cybersecurity. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand role in the field, no degree or prior experience required.
4.6
(7,052 ratings)
83,427 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
information security analyst, IT security analyst, security analyst, Junior cybersecurity analyst, Information Security (INFOSEC), IBM New Collar, Malware, Cybersecurity, Cyber Attacks, database vulnerabilities, Network Security, Sql Injection, networking basics, scripting, forensics, Penetration Test, Computer Security Incident Management, Application Security, threat intelligence, network defensive tactics, cyber attack, Breach (Security Exploit), professional certificate, cybersecurity analyst
Gettysburg College. “One-third of Your Life is Spent at Work, https://www.gettysburg.edu/news/stories?id=79db7b34-630c-4f49-ad32-4ab9ea48e72b#:~:text=The%20average%20person%20will%20spend%2090%2C000%20hours%20at%20work%20over%20a%20lifetime.” Accessed August 23, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.