What Is a Job Coach? And Who Might Hire One

Job coaches support people with disabilities as they get ready to enter the workforce, working with them to secure employment, learn job tasks, and adjust to their new role.
A job coach supports people with disabilities as they prepare to enter the workforce. They may work with a person individually or in a group setting, either in or out of the workplace, as they build the skills and habits necessary for success in a specific job function.
In this article, we’ll go over more details about a job coach’s responsibilities, skills, and qualifications, as well as offer some guidance on where to find a job coach.
There are many options for people seeking support with their careers. If a job coach doesn’t sound right for you, you may be interested in finding a career coach or career counselor.
A career coach supports individuals as they navigate their career path, offering guidance through job changes, the application process, or settling into a new role. A career counselor may have a background in psychology or human development and supports individuals as they assess their career goals and desires.
Ultimately, a job coach aims to enable and empower people to fulfill their job function without persistent one-on-one assistance. Some key responsibilities of a job coach include:
Connecting an individual’s capabilities and interests to potential jobs within their community
Coordinating with employers to secure employment and negotiate customized job responsibilities on behalf of the individual
Facilitating job trainings for tasks specific to the individual’s job function
Working with the individual as they adjust to their new role
Advocating for the individual throughout their employment period
Broadly, a job coach may offer support to any person with a disability. The Job Accommodation Network (JAN), offers some examples of people who benefitted from working with a job coach, including [1]:
An individual with an anxiety disorder getting a job in the kitchen at a restaurant
A person with Down Syndrome working in customer care at a grocery store
A person with a cognitive disability working as a janitor
An individual on the autism spectrum finding a job at a fast food chain
A military veteran with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) working as a customer service representative
Although they work closely with a wide range of personality types and job functions, job coaches often don’t require extensive qualifications. Typically, a job coach will need a high school diploma and strong interpersonal skills, and they’ll receive role-specific training upon their hiring.
Job coaches will often find employment with government agencies or help networks dedicated to serving people with disabilities. Some employers may look for job coaches with experience working with people with specific disabilities, knowledge of government support services, and established connections with local businesses. Specific requirements will vary depending on the employer’s needs.
While a job coach helps individuals prepare for a specific job, an occupational therapist treats patients with injuries, illnesses, or disabilities as they recover or develop the physical ability to accomplish daily tasks. They typically need a master’s degree in occupational therapy, as well as a state-issued license to practice.
Many people will begin their search for a job coach by contacting their state’s vocational rehabilitation (VR) agency. VR agencies both facilitate programs for people with disabilities and work with non-profit organizations who may be able to provide more specialized services.
If you already work with a non-profit organization for other services, they may also be able to provide job-specific support or refer you to an organization that can.
