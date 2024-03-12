Can You Go to College Without a High School Diploma?

Learn about the options you have to continue your education without a high school diploma.
Colleges typically expect and require students to have at least a high school diploma or an equivalent like the General Educational Development (GED) to enroll. However, some colleges allow people to enroll in individual courses even if they don't have a high school diploma. These courses help you learn a new skill or prove that you're ready for college education while you work to obtain a GED. Some community colleges bypass a high school diploma requirement by having standardized test scores like the SAT or ACT as one of their only requirements for admission.
If you're looking to start college without a high school diploma, consider the different pathways to determine which is right for you.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), data demonstrates that workers with a high school diploma or equivalent earn higher weekly earnings and lower unemployment rates than workers without.
Additionally, having a high school diploma demonstrates your readiness for a college education. Having one may give you a competitive edge when you apply for jobs. However, even if you did not graduate college or do not have an equivalent like the GED, you will find pathways available to attend college.
The pathway to higher education without a high school diploma is possible. Some of the routes that people take include the following:
Adult education courses
General Educational Development (GED) test
High School Equivalency Test (HiSET)
Trade school
Let’s take a closer look at how each can help you find your way to attending college.
Adult education courses at a community college help prepare you for tests like the GED and give you an idea of college courses. Other alternatives like adult high school allow you to obtain a high school diploma. Some of these institutions are private and follow a schedule that mirrors the typical high school ones. Others don't charge a fee and are on nights and weekends for residents in the area. Once you complete the required coursework, you'll receive a high school diploma. From there, you can apply to college.
A standard alternative equivalency to a high school diploma is to pass the GED. The GED tests the essential knowledge you learn in high school through four separate tests in the following subjects:
Mathematics
Language arts
Science
Social studies
Learners usually take about three months to study for the test, but it’s important to know that you can take each test individually. The cost for the GED varies from state to state, as does the price for the test, so be sure to check with your state testing policies using this source from the GED website.
While a GED and high school diploma have an equivalency, high school diplomas hold slightly more weight when finding a job. A GED is simply an exam that tests the knowledge you learn in high school. A high school diploma is a credential received after completing and passing all classes in high school.
However, certain life circumstances like medical issues, family care, or having to join the workforce make obtaining a GED the better option for some learners. Before taking the GED, consider whether your pathway and circumstances would be better suited by receiving your high school diploma through adult education courses.
The High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) is similar to the GED in that it is a credential with the equivalency of a high school diploma. The HiSET is another pathway to college, trade school, or a job requiring a high school diploma or equivalent. The US Department of Education accredits it in the same way as the GED. The test is made up of five sections:
Reading
Writing
Mathematics
Science
Social studies
Like the GED, you can take all five sections on the same day or on separate days in an order that best suits you. Only some states offer the HiSET as an equivalency. Check the HiSET website to see your state-specific policies and if your state offers the test.
The HiSET and GED provide credentials equivalent to a high school diploma. However, each test has some differences. Let’s compare the two.
|HiSET
|GED
|Not yet offered in all 50 US states
|Offered in all 50 US States
|Has five sections; splits language arts into two sections: reading and writing
|Has four sections; keeps language arts as one unique section
|Has both a computer and paper option for the test
|Only has a computer option for the test
|Allows only three attempts in one calendar year
|As many attempts as necessary in a year, with a waiting period after the fourth attempt
You can choose to take the HiSET or GED, as both tests offer the same equivalency to a high school diploma. Study the format of each test to see which one better suits your skills and knowledge to ensure you pass the test in as few attempts as possible.
Other options if you do not have a high school diploma include vocational or trade schools. Requirements for vocational schools vary from school to school, so you should check your list of schools to see which ones require a high school diploma or GED and which do not.
Trade school is a good option if you already have hands-on experience in a field and want to advance in your career or learn new skills. A few common vocations and trades that do not require a high school diploma include the following:
Welding
Carpentry
Plumbing
Cosmetology
Massage therapist
Certified nursing assistant
In trade school, you build skills for a hands-on job in the workforce. Some schools sponsor GED preparation, allowing you to obtain your GED while building your skill set.
Although traditional colleges and universities require a high school diploma or GED, you can often apply to community colleges without one. You use application aspects like essays and work experience to leverage your admission. Community colleges allow you to gain academic credit and transfer to a four-year degree program. Some community colleges require you to take high school level courses in college to test your aptitude or courses to take the GED at the same time. However, some schools recommend you obtain a GED or HiSET before applying.
Read more: Is Community College Free? (In Some States, Yes)
Even if you do not have a high school diploma, you still have multiple educational options available. Everyone has their own path to take, whether that leads to vocational school, college, or entering the workforce. When determining how you want to move forward with your education, consider your life circumstances such as your:
Family
If you need to work
Career goals
The kinds of financial aid you are eligible for
Begin your path as a lifelong learner with Coursera. For example, if you are looking to gain in-demand skills to start a career, consider the Google IT Support Professional Certificate, which has no degree or experience requirements and provides you with IT skills for an entry-level job.
