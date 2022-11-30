10 Technical Careers to Study at Night (or Any Time)

There are several career options for people who want to learn new technical skills on their own schedule.
Just as remote work has become more prevalent, so have flexible learning options, making it easier to learn new career skills at night, between other obligations, or even while waiting in line at the grocery store.
Whereas previously, night classes at your local community college or vocational school may have been your best option for studying a technical career at night, now you can choose from several certificate programs and bootcamps that offer virtual and asynchronous courses, available at any time, from anywhere with an internet connection.
Similar to technical vocational careers, such as electricians, mechanics, and plumbers, these careers often require problem-solving, troubleshooting, and specialized knowledge of systems. However, the nature of the work tends to be less physically demanding.
Here, we’ll detail ten careers in information technology (IT), data, and software development that emphasize technical skills and that you can learn on your own time. We also include US salary and job growth information, as determined by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Median salary: $57,910
Job outlook: 6% (as fast as average)
An IT support specialist maintains computer systems and troubleshoots user issues. In addition to crucial technical knowledge, they also benefit from strong people skills, as they’ll be the ones people turn to for help resolving computer problems.
There’s no standard education requirement to become an IT support specialist, however, you will typically need to demonstrate competency in dealing with computer systems. You can do this through formal education or entry-level IT certification. According to Zippia, 51 percent of people with this job title hold a bachelor’s degree, and 33 percent have an associate degree, often in computer science, computer information systems, or business [1].
Median salary: $94,500
Job outlook: 7% (as fast as average)
An IT project manager plans and executes an organization’s IT projects, such as introducing new software or developing new internal IT processes. They may manage budgets, maintain project schedules, and lead risk management and mitigation efforts.
To become an IT project manager, it can help to have knowledge of IT processes to effectively work with IT managers and communicate with outside vendors and company leadership. In some cases, you can boost your credentials with a project management certification. Among IT project managers, 68 percent have a bachelor’s degree, 18 percent have a master’s degree, and 10 percent have an associate degree, according to Zippia [2].
Median salary: $102,600
Job outlook: 35% (much faster than average)
Cybersecurity analysts, and closely related information security analysts, keep computer systems safe from external threats such as cyberattacks and data breaches. They often work in industries where sensitive and classified information is key to operations, such as government, business, finance, or technology.
Many information security analysts have a bachelor’s degree—62 percent, according to Zippia—while 20 percent have an associate degree [3]. Additionally, there are plenty of cybersecurity career paths to advance toward, such as security engineering, incident response, or ethical hacking. Depending on your chosen path, you may eventually want to bolster your credentials with a certification.
Median salary: $82,360
Job outlook: 23% (much faster than average)
A data analyst uses data to answer questions and solve problems. Data analysis tends to have broad applications across many fields. For example, market research analysts may examine consumer behavior, while business data analysts may work to improve a company’s supply chain.
According to Zippia, 65 percent of data analysts have a bachelor’s degree, while 12 percent have an associate degree and 15 percent have a master’s degree [4]. However, becoming a data analyst without a degree is possible if you have foundational knowledge and technical skills like Python and SQL. Building a data analytics portfolio can be one way to demonstrate your skills early in your career.
Median salary: $100,910
Job outlook: 36% (much faster than average)
Whereas data analysts use data to find answers, data scientists determine the questions worth asking and figure out how to answer those questions using data. Data scientists typically need more extensive technical knowledge to build predictive models and develop data systems.
Data science is typically seen as a more advanced position, with many data scientists coming into the role after some experience working with data or studying computer science. According to Zippia, 51 percent of data scientists have a bachelor’s degree, while 34 percent have a master’s degree [5]. However, like many technical roles, getting a job as a data scientist is possible if you can demonstrate your skills through other certifications and a solid portfolio.
Median salary: $101,000
Job outlook: 9% (faster than average)
Data engineers build systems that collect and store the information that data scientists and data analysts use. Their work is closely related to that of a data architect, who designs the frameworks that data engineers bring to life.
Since a data engineer’s role is highly technical, many people in this profession pursue a formal computer science or electrical engineering education. According to Zippia, 65 percent of data engineers have a bachelor’s degree, 22 percent have a master’s degree, and 7 percent have an associate degree [6]. Many people also build data engineering skills through certifications and other similar programs.
Median salary: $79,890
Job outlook: 23% (much faster than average)
A user experience (UX) designer aims to make products easy and enjoyable to use. They typically do this by applying creative thinking and problem-solving skills to various stages of research, testing, and analysis. UX designers often work with a digital product—such as a website or an app—though UX designers may also work with physical products or services.
A majority of UX designers have a bachelor’s degree—71 percent, according to Zippia [7]—although not all companies require entry-level UX designers to have a degree if they demonstrate the necessary skills. Earning a UX credential and building a portfolio may be enough to land your first UX role.
Median salary: $77,030
Job outlook: 23% (much faster than average)
Web developers build and maintain websites. They may focus on front-end development (the way a website appears to a visitor), back-end development (the website’s internal structure and code), or full-stack development (both front-end and back-end).
According to Zippia, 71 percent of web developers have a bachelor’s degree, 14 percent have a master’s degree, and 11 percent have an associate degree [8]. However, with web development, attaining a specific education level may not be as important as demonstrating proficiency in key technical skills. Web development can also be a lucrative side hustle or freelance career.
Median salary: $109,020
Job outlook: 25% (much faster than average)
Application developers build the software that businesses and people use, either within computer systems or for mobile. They are technically skilled in programming languages like JavaScript, HTML, and Python and may have further specializations in cloud, Android, or iOS development.
Zippia estimates that 71 percent of app developers have a bachelor’s degree, 18 percent have a master’s degree, and 7 percent have an associate degree [9]. Since app development is an evolving field, people may pursue further education opportunities over the course of their careers through formal degrees, bootcamps, or certifications.
Median salary: $109,020
Job outlook: 25% (much faster than average)
A DevOps engineer coordinates the development and maintenance of a company’s software. They work across teams to manage software development, quality assurance, security, and updates. (DevOps stands for “development operations.”)
DevOps engineers generally need strong coding and programming skills, as well as project management skills, so building these technical skills can be a good starting point. Many people—75 percent, according to Zippia—grow their skills through a bachelor’s degree program in computer science, engineering, or information technology. Another 20 percent of DevOps engineers have a master’s degree, while 2 percent have an associate degree [10].
Learn more about technical careers in IT, data, and software development with Career Academy on Coursera. Practice critical skills on your schedule with a professional certificate from industry leaders like Google, IBM, and Meta. With less than 10 hours of study per week, you can become job-ready in six to eight months—no prior knowledge or degree required. Register today for free to get started.
