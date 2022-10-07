12 People Skills to Succeed at Work

Your ability to work well with others—or your people skills—are valuable abilities. Learn more about key people skills to feature on your resume.
Working with others—and working well with others—is often a key part of many jobs. People skills, sometimes called interpersonal skills, are important traits you can develop or strengthen to create stronger relationships and improve how you work with others. As automation continues to escalate, “the need for finely tuned social and emotional skills will rapidly grow” by 2030, according to a recent skills report from McKinsey [1].
In this article, we’ll review several important people skills you can build or refine to succeed in your role.
People skills are typically used in social situations to work with others, be they colleagues, managers, clients, or some other type of work-related relationship.
People skills are essential because most people do not work alone. Even though you may work independently at times, you likely have relationships at—or as part of—work. It’s vital to build and maintain those relationships. In fact, refining your people skills throughout your career can bolster other valuable job skills, such as technical and workplace skills.
The vast majority of people skills draw on some emotional or social component. The list below gathers the top people skills with examples of what they look like in the workplace. If you’re interested in strengthening your people skills, we’ve developed a helpful guide for just that purpose.
Emotional intelligence is your ability to understand and manage your emotions and those of others. Developing greater emotional intelligence can be useful when it comes to regulating how you feel at work and cultivating greater self-awareness, empathy, and social skills.
Emotional intelligence looks like:
Thinking through situations carefully before reacting
Avoiding judging others
Problem-solving in a way that benefits everyone
course
"We are wired to connect. Neuroscience has discovered that our brains very design makes it sociable, inexorably drawn into an intimate brain to brain linkup ...
4.7
(650 ratings)
23,698 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Workplace communication varies, often entailing an array of written and verbal efforts and an understanding of how to communicate clearly and effectively with your colleagues. Being strategic about the way you communicate can lead to smoother interactions and better results.
Communication looks like:
Listening to and engaging with what others have to say
Asking questions to gather more information
Being concise rather than over-explaining a message
Learn more about key communication skills.
course
Learn how to communicate more effectively at work and achieve your goals. Taught by award-winning Wharton professor and best-selling author Maurice ...
4.7
(1,719 ratings)
114,424 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
goal setting, Communication, Negotiation, Deception
Teamwork—or collaboration—is an essential people skill. Collaboration often means working toward a shared goal, which requires several abilities, including communicating, establishing responsibilities, and managing your time strategically.
Collaboration looks like:
Making sure everyone understands the central goal
Establishing communication preferences and methods
Trusting colleagues to do their part
In the workplace, it’s important to listen to others and hear what they’re saying. This skill is especially critical in facilitating strong relationships. With active listening, you should make eye contact, develop thoughtful body language, focus on what the other person is saying, and ask relevant questions.
Active listening looks like:
Concentrating on what someone has to say rather than thinking of your response
Smiling, making eye contact, or nodding to show engagement
Paraphrasing what someone has said and asking questions to gather more information
When you work with others, it’s important to be flexible. Sometimes plans or projects change, and flexibility can help keep things on track and running smoothly. Being flexible may also mean reprioritizing tasks.
Flexibility looks like:
Approaching things with an open mind
Remaining calm when things change
Developing contingency plans to make pivoting easier
Being a supportive colleague, team member, or manager is crucial to building and developing relationships in the workplace. You can be supportive by offering encouraging words or helpful actions, like reorganizing a project to distribute the workload more equitably.
Support looks like:
Checking in with colleagues and seeing how they’re doing
Offering advice to those open to hearing your perspective
Being positive when listening to others
course
In order to have a successful professional life, you have to be able to communicate with the people you work with. You have to be able to communicate with ...
4.9
(13 ratings)
1,029 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Listening Skills, People Management, Soft skills, Communication, Organizational Conflict
Respecting those you work with, ranging from your immediate colleagues to any outside vendors you may encounter, helps lead to stronger and more positive relationships. Actively listening to what others say and respecting their perspective, even if you don’t always agree, creates structured, safe workspaces.
Respect looks like:
Responding to emails or messages in a timely fashion
Saying “thank you”
Apologizing if you do something that hurts or offends someone
Being patient can help you do your work with less stress and contribute to teams and projects more smoothly. To cultivate patience, it’s helpful to recognize when you feel impatient and what may be causing that, and then take steps to develop better structures, organization, or time management.
Patience looks like:
Noticing what’s causing your impatience
Letting things you can’t control go
Establishing priorities so you can better manage your deadlines
course
Developed by the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, Managing Emotions in Times of Uncertainty & Stress will provide participants with the knowledge, ...
4.8
(1,955 ratings)
162,425 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
While you should aim to be respectful and supportive when working with others, there may be times you need to be assertive. This skill is more about cultivating confidence and calm so that you can strategically communicate your ideas to others and stand up for what you believe.
Assertiveness looks like:
Speaking up when you have an idea, using “I think” or “I believe” statements
Making eye contact when speaking to others
Saying “no” when you can’t handle additional work requests
Learn more: How to Set Boundaries at Work
Similar to assertiveness, being able to negotiate with others—which tends to involve active listening and compromise—is a valuable asset. It can help avoid larger conflicts and is an excellent way to use valuable problem-solving skills.
Negotiation looks like:
Holding a discussion to facilitate clear communication
Being honest about your needs or goals
Thinking creatively about potential solutions
When you work alongside others, conflict might arise. Being able to listen to others, hear what they’re saying, and identify a solution to the problem will make for healthier, more long-lasting relationships.
Conflict resolution looks like:
Identifying your emotions
Respecting the other person’s perspective and how it might differ from yours
Letting things go once you’ve reached a resolution
No matter your role at work, whether an entry-level employee or a manager, developing leadership skills can help you work well with others. Leaders are dependable, organized individuals who listen to what others have to say and communicate clearly and effectively.
Leadership looks like:
Approaching work and others positively
Communicating with others in a timely fashion
Being dependable
specialization
Leading Effectively. Learn proven management techniques in just four courses.
4.8
(5,565 ratings)
103,692 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Vision Alignment, Talent Management, Goals and Rewards, Motivate Employees, Leadership, goal setting, Communication, Leadership Development, Onboarding, Coaching, Recruitment, Management, Social Skills, Influencer Marketing, Leadership Dynamics, Team Management, Team Building
Looking for a new skill to add to your resume? Develop critical employability skills with a course on communication from Wharton or interpersonal skills from IBM. Enroll in a free, 7-day trial today.
Or check out a Professional Certificate from Google, IBM, or Meta to develop job-ready skills in areas like UX design, data science, project management, marketing analytics, and sales.
professional certificate
Launch Your Career in Marketing Analytics. Build in-demand skills and gain credentials to go from beginner to job-ready in 5 months or less. No degree or prior experience required.
4.7
(1,111 ratings)
27,989 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Marketing Strategy, Data Analysis, Marketing Mix Optimization, Statistics for Marketing, Advertising Effectiveness Evaluation, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Python Programming, Tableau Software, Data Visualization (DataViz), Statistical Analysis, Linear Regression, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Marketing Mix Modeling, Marketing Plan, A/B Testing, Meta advertising, Social Media Marketing, Ads Manager, Marketing Science, Facebook Advertising
McKinsey and Company. “Skill shift: Automation and the future of the workforce, https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/future-of-work/skill-shift-automation-and-the-future-of-the-workforce.” Accessed September 28, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.