If you’ve always wanted a rewarding career, the tech sales industry may be the path for you. If you’re an ambitious problem-solver who likes to win, you’ll find tech sales not only fulfilling, but lucrative as well. As the tech industry continuously introduces innovative services and products, tech sales roles have become more crucial than ever. SDRs are in the front lines of the tech biz, connecting with customers and clients, and coming up with the smartest solutions for their problems. Sales Development Representatives aren’t just important to the business — they’re essential. Tech sales will be a gratifying career if you’re looking to pivot career paths, or if you have previous experience in retail sales, but want to take that experience to a totally new level in tech. Do you enjoy engaging with customers? Do you need to be immersed in a value-driving, stimulating industry that’s constantly giving you new, exciting challenges? Would you like to thrive in a high-energy environment that’s collaborative and data-driven? Then it sounds like Tech Sales is for you. Your next job could be at one of SV Academy’s 400+ high-growth employer partners. Top companies like Survey Monkey, InsideView, Vimeo, Handshake, Gainsight, or Palo Alto Networks, are hiring Sales Development Representatives in the U.S. for revenue-generating roles. No experience in tech or sales is required to pursue a new, awesome career in Tech Sales. This Professional Certificate is where you start.
There are 5 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Groundwork for Success in Sales Development

Foundations for Interviewing with Confidence

Conversational Selling Playbook for SDRs

Boosting Productivity through the Tech Stack

