Unlock your potential in tech sales. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career as an entry-level Sales Development Representative (SDR). No degree or prior experience required.
What you will learn
Articulate the purpose of the Sales Development Representative role and develop strategies for your personal and professional success
Prepare a professional portfolio and develop your personal brand to reflect your performance in the interview process
Apply the success-proven principles of the SV Academy Conversational Selling methodology
Problem-solve using the best-in-class tech tools of the SDR workflow
Each of the 5 courses included in the program culminates in an experiential project to prepare you for all aspects of becoming a successful SDR on the frontlines of businesses. You will learn the SV Academy Conversational Selling methodology and how to apply the principles to real-world scenarios. By gaining hands-on skills with the latest tech tools skills in the SDR workflow, you will learn how to boost productivity in converting inbound and outbound leads into opportunities. By the end of the program, you will have a results-driven professional portfolio that will set you apart and position you for top performance in the interview process to land a job in tech sales.
No degree or prior experience required.
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
Groundwork for Success in Sales Development
This is Course 1 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete later courses, please ensure you have completed this course before moving on.
Foundations for Interviewing with Confidence
This is Course 2 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete the course, please ensure you have taken Course 1: Groundwork for Success in Sales Development.
Conversational Selling Playbook for SDRs
This is Course 3 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete the course, please ensure you have taken Course 1: Groundwork for Success in Sales Development and Course 2: Foundations for Interviewing with Confidence.
Boosting Productivity through the Tech Stack
This is Course 4 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete the course, please ensure you have taken Course 1: Groundwork for Success in Sales Development, Course 2: Foundations for Interviewing with Confidence, and 3: Conversational Selling Playbook for SDRs.
Ernest OwusuSr. Director, Sales Development, 6sense, Former NFL Athlete, Minnesota Vikings
Mandy Bynum Mc LaughlinDiversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategist, Mandy Bynum Consulting, Inc., and Former Head of Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, New Relic, Inc.
Loren CrundwellManager, Sales Development & Secretary of Women@Sprout, Sprout Social
Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers.
SV Academy
We prepare tomorrow's tech leaders for today's jobs. SV Academy’s mission is to democratize access to the tech industry for job-seekers from diverse backgrounds—60% of our learners are women, 42% are Black/Latinx, and 70% are first-generation college graduates. Since 2017, SV Academy has helped produce nearly $100M in job offers for its community.
