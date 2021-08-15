This course is the first of a series that aims to teach you the foundational skills in Salesforce that will prepare you for a variety of entry-level sales roles, including the sales operations specialist position.
This course is part of the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate
This course is designed for beginners. No previous experience in Salesforce, sales, or CRM is necessary to be successful.
Explain how CRM works in the context of sales, marketing, and customer service in modern businesses.
Articulate use cases for how Salesforce can provide value to sales teams.
Navigate Trailhead, the official learning platform of Salesforce.
Demonstrate a working knowledge of the basics of the Salesforce Sales Cloud.
- CRM
- Sales Operations
- Sales
- Salesforce Sales Cloud
- Salesforce
Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers.
Pathstream
Pathstream partners with leading technology companies to build branded digital skills career programs delivered through college and university partnerships. Our programs are for anyone who wants to learn the digital skills needed to succeed in the modern economy.
Salesforce for Business
Welcome to Sales and CRM Overview, the first course of the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate! By enrolling in this course, you are taking the first step to kickstarting your career in Salesforce. In the first week of the course, you'll learn more about what Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems are and what they're used for. You will discover what Salesforce is and how it is used across industries and teams. You will also learn about what a sales ops specialist does and why Salesforce is such a critical part of their job. Let's get started!
The Sales Process
Welcome to the second week of Sales and CRM Overview! This week is all about sales and the sales process. By the end of this week, you will be able to distinguish between two major types of sales: B2C and B2B, identify each step of the sales process and explain their importance, explain how the sales process might differ across different companies, and distinguish between the different roles on a sales team. Remember, this is critical information not only for the sales ops specialist role, but for any entry level sales job. Let's get started!
Data that Matters in CRM
Welcome to the third week of Sales and CRM Overview! This week is all about Data that matters in CRM. By the end of this week, you will be able to describe the function of a database in the context of CRM, discuss the importance of tracking data and data hygiene in CRM, identify the benefits and challenges of using sticky notes and spreadsheets as CRM tools, and summarize some of the advantages that Salesforce offers as a CRM. Remember, Salesforce is essentially a database. And having a clear understanding of what high quality data is, and why it’s so important, is critical to not only the sales ops specialist role, but any entry level sales job. So without further ado, let’s get started!
The Sales Cloud
Welcome to Week 4 — the final week of Sales and CRM Overview! You’ve done a great job making it this far, so first of all, take a moment to appreciate your effort. But there’s still work to be done so let’s stay focused and make sure we finish strong. This week you will have the chance to enter Trailhead, Salesforce official learning platform, enabling you to navigate and explore some of the features of the Salesforce Sales Cloud. By the end of this week, you will be able to create and set up a Trailhead account, identify key components of the Trailhead learning experience, set up a Trailhead Playground, and describe the key functionalities of the Sales Cloud CRM that helps support a business’s growth. The finish line for this course is in sight for you. Let’s run through it!
The Salesforce economy will create more than $1 trillion in new revenue and 4.2 million jobs between 2019 and 2024. Developed in partnership with Trailhead — Salesforce's official learning platform — this certificate aims to teach you the foundational skills in Salesforce that will prepare you for a variety of entry-level sales roles, including the sales operations specialist position. This certificate is designed for beginners. No previous experience in Salesforce, sales, or CRM is necessary to be successful. Through four courses, you will learn the fundamentals of CRM, how to manage leads in Salesforce, how to manage opportunities in Salesforce, how to use Salesforce to ensure customer success, and how to effectively leverage Salesforce data through reports and dashboards.
