About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Salesforce Sales Operations
Beginner Level

This course is designed for beginners. No previous experience in Salesforce, sales, or CRM is necessary to be successful.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain how CRM works in the context of sales, marketing, and customer service in modern businesses.

  • Articulate use cases for how Salesforce can provide value to sales teams.

  • Navigate Trailhead, the official learning platform of Salesforce.

  • Demonstrate a working knowledge of the basics of the Salesforce Sales Cloud.

Skills you will gain

  • CRM
  • Sales Operations
  • Sales
  • Salesforce Sales Cloud
  • Salesforce
Course 1 of 4 in the
Salesforce Sales Operations
Beginner Level

This course is designed for beginners. No previous experience in Salesforce, sales, or CRM is necessary to be successful.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Salesforce

Pathstream

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Salesforce for Business

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 16 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Sales Process

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 12 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Data that Matters in CRM

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

The Sales Cloud

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 16 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SALES AND CRM OVERVIEW

About the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate

Salesforce Sales Operations

