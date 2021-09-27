About this Course

39,262 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Salesforce Sales Operations
Beginner Level

It is recommended that you have some background knowledge of sales and CRM, and an understanding of the basics of Salesforce platform navigation.

Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Demonstrate an in-depth knowledge of how sales teams work together during the lead process.

  • Differentiate between Salesforce objects, fields, and records as they relate to Salesforce data management.

  • Import data into Salesforce and manage communication with contacts and the qualification of leads.

Skills you will gain

  • Lead Management
  • CRM
  • Sales Operations
  • Salesforce Lightning
  • Salesforce
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Salesforce Sales Operations
Beginner Level

It is recommended that you have some background knowledge of sales and CRM, and an understanding of the basics of Salesforce platform navigation.

Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Salesforce

Placeholder

Pathstream

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,168 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Importing Data and Working with Leads

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 19 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Organizing Leads, Campaigns, and Tasks

7 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Managing and Qualifying Leads

8 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 12 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Enhancing Sales Productivity and Converting Leads

10 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 18 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEAD MANAGEMENT IN SALESFORCE

View all reviews

About the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate

Salesforce Sales Operations

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder