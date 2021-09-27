The second course in the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate, Lead Management in Salesforce, is for anyone who is curious about entry level sales roles that require foundational skills in Salesforce, the sales operations specialist role specifically, and how to use tools in Salesforce to manage leads in a real world business setting.
This course is part of the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
It is recommended that you have some background knowledge of sales and CRM, and an understanding of the basics of Salesforce platform navigation.
What you will learn
Demonstrate an in-depth knowledge of how sales teams work together during the lead process.
Differentiate between Salesforce objects, fields, and records as they relate to Salesforce data management.
Import data into Salesforce and manage communication with contacts and the qualification of leads.
Skills you will gain
- Lead Management
- CRM
- Sales Operations
- Salesforce Lightning
- Salesforce
It is recommended that you have some background knowledge of sales and CRM, and an understanding of the basics of Salesforce platform navigation.
Offered by
Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers.
Pathstream
Pathstream partners with leading technology companies to build branded digital skills career programs delivered through college and university partnerships. Our programs are for anyone who wants to learn the digital skills needed to succeed in the modern economy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Importing Data and Working with Leads
Welcome to Lead Management in Salesforce, the second course of the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate! By enrolling in this course, you are taking the next step to kickstarting your career in Salesforce. In the first week of the course, you'll learn more about what marketing associates do in a company, explore their role in the lead management process, and work hands on to empower them with Salesforce Sales Cloud tools to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively. Let's get started!
Organizing Leads, Campaigns, and Tasks
Welcome to the second week of Lead Management in Salesforce! Last week, you really went hands on with Salesforce in your Guided Project work and this week, there are going to be more opportunities to work with the lead management tools in Salesforce in real world situations. This week, you’re going to dive even deeper into the role of the marketing associate, a team member who plays a critical part in the sales process. Specifically, you’re going to learn how to edit and filter leads, and work with campaigns, to support this team member and empower them with organized lead management in Salesforce. At the end of this week, you will also tackle your first independent project in this course, which will give you an opportunity to explore a business use case in Salesforce, hands on. By completing this project, you will be able to create a valuable portfolio piece and work sample that you can use during your future job search.
Managing and Qualifying Leads
Welcome to the third week of Lead Management in Salesforce! This week, you will dive into a new role on the sales team — the sales development representative (or SDR), another team member who plays an important part in the sales process. This week you’re going to learn how to support this team member and empower them to do their jobs more effectively by exploring how to use some new lead management tools in Salesforce. You’re also going to learn how leads are handed off to SDRs from marketing associates — and how SDRs eventually hand off qualified leads (i.e., prospects) to account executives. Along the way, you’ll see how logging information in a centralized location like Salesforce is essential for the success of the overall team every step of the way!
Enhancing Sales Productivity and Converting Leads
Welcome to Week 4, the final week of Lead Management in Salesforce! You’ve done a great job making it this far, so take a moment to appreciate your effort. Learning lead management tools in Salesforce isn’t easy stuff — so congratulations on making it to this point! This week, you’ll go in more depth with how SDRs hand off qualified leads (i.e., prospects) to account executives. And you’ll see how leads are finally closed in Salesforce, and get a sneak peak of what happens next with them. At the end of this week, you will also tackle your final independent project in this course, which will give you an opportunity to explore a business use case in Salesforce, hands on. By completing this project, you will be able to create a valuable portfolio piece and work sample that you can use during your future job search. Remember, by creating a portfolio of the work you are doing in this course, you will be able to show future employers that you can solve real world problems with Salesforce — a critical skill in the modern economy.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.96%
- 4 stars12.26%
- 3 stars0.94%
- 2 stars0.94%
- 1 star1.88%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LEAD MANAGEMENT IN SALESFORCE
THIS COURSE IS SO HELPFUL FOR YOU TO UNDERSTAND AND APPLY IN REAL LIFE SALESFORCE PROGRAMMING
Really interesting course. I am glad I decided to learn Salesforce by using this course. Thanks
The course is very detailed, concise explanation and have the quality material.
Easy to follow along with and understand especially with the guided projects and Angela.
About the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate
The Salesforce economy will create more than $1 trillion in new revenue and 4.2 million jobs between 2019 and 2024. Developed in partnership with Trailhead — Salesforce's official learning platform — this certificate aims to teach you the foundational skills in Salesforce that will prepare you for a variety of entry-level sales roles, including the sales operations specialist position. This certificate is designed for beginners. No previous experience in Salesforce, sales, or CRM is necessary to be successful. Through four courses, you will learn the fundamentals of CRM, how to manage leads in Salesforce, how to manage opportunities in Salesforce, how to use Salesforce to ensure customer success, and how to effectively leverage Salesforce data through reports and dashboards.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.