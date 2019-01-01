Profile

Anthony Jones

Learning Experience Design Manager

    Bio

    Before Anthony came to Pathstream, he worked in education for nearly 15 years teaching students from all ages and backgrounds. The longer he worked in traditional education though, the more he realized that there was a pretty big problem. The students he saw weren’t learning what they needed to know to get high demand jobs, and many of them were graduating without the digital skills they needed to succeed in the modern economy. That’s what drew Anthony to Pathstream. At Pathstream, the mission is to prepare students for high-demand digital skills careers, like the one students can embark upon in the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate. For the last year and half, Anthony has collaborated with Salesforce administrators, Salesforce developers and other subject matter experts across different sales teams from all over the United States to answer one single question: What is the best way to learn the foundational skills in Salesforce needed to start a new career? Anthony holds a B.A. in English Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing from UCLA and an M.S. in Education from Fordham University.

    Courses

    Lead Management in Salesforce

    Opportunity Management in Salesforce

    Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce

    Sales and CRM Overview

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder