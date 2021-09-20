About this Course

21,018 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Salesforce Sales Operations
Beginner Level

It is recommended that you have some background knowledge of sales and CRM, and an understanding of the basics of Salesforce platform navigation.

Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe what sales activities an account executive is typically responsible for and how a sales operations specialist would support them.

  • Demonstrate an in-depth knowledge of how sales teams progress opportunities through the sales pipeline and close deals in Salesforce.

  • Demonstrate proficiency using Salesforce Sales Cloud Lightning by managing accounts, opportunities, products, quotes, and contracts.

Skills you will gain

  • CRM
  • Opportunity Management
  • Sales Operations
  • Salesforce Lightning
  • Salesforce
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Salesforce Sales Operations
Beginner Level

It is recommended that you have some background knowledge of sales and CRM, and an understanding of the basics of Salesforce platform navigation.

Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Salesforce

Placeholder

Pathstream

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,100 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Supporting Account Executives

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 22 min), 18 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Working with Opportunities in Salesforce

6 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Using Products, Price Books, and Quotes in the Sales Process

9 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 15 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Contracts and Orders

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 12 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM OPPORTUNITY MANAGEMENT IN SALESFORCE

View all reviews

About the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate

Salesforce Sales Operations

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder