Learner Reviews & Feedback for Opportunity Management in Salesforce by Salesforce
4.8
stars
47 ratings
•
6 reviews
About the Course
The third course in the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate, Opportunity Management in Salesforce, is for anyone who is curious about entry level sales roles that require foundational skills in Salesforce, the sales operations specialist role specifically, and how to use tools in Salesforce to manage opportunities and close sales deals in a real world business setting.
This third course will give you a foundational understanding of how to help sales teams optimize the opportunity management process. Specifically, this course shows how a sales operations specialist would support account executives and empower them to progress opportunities through a sales pipeline and close sales deals as effectively and efficiently as possible. This will require the use of new tools in Salesforce, including products, price books, quotes, contracts, and orders. Learning how to leverage these aspect of Salesforce are crucial skills for anyone interested in entry level sales jobs.
For this course, it is recommended (but not required) that you have some background knowledge of sales and CRM, as well as an understanding of the basics of Salesforce platform navigation. If you're a total beginner with these concepts, you can still be successful in this course — however, it might require some additional work on your part.
By enrolling in this course, you are taking the next step to kickstarting your career in Salesforce. Congratulations on continuing this exciting journey!...
Top reviews
1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Opportunity Management in Salesforce
By Margaret I
•
Aug 2, 2021
The course outlines are easy to understand, the instructor for the guided projects is very detailed. I took a lot of valuable lessons here which will help me as a sales ops specialist leverage the tools in Salesforce to support my team.
By Gokul P
•
Sep 21, 2021
This was an amazing course with detailed tutorials and highly recommended