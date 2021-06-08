In this course, you will learn about what the world’s number one Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) system has to offer. You will begin this course by understanding the components that Salesforce leverages to make it an optimal system. You will learn about the basics in Lightning for Sales, Community Cloud and Marketing, and understanding how to secure your Salesforce Organization and Manage Permissions. These tools will serve as building blocks to implementing Salesforce into any organization. The course includes in-depth readings and practical application activities within Salesforce's Trailhead education platform, peer discussion opportunities, demonstration videos, and peer review assignments.
This specialization is designed for beginners with no background knowledge.
Access, navigate around, and transition between Lightning and Classic Salesforce interfaces.
Customize Salesforce functionality to meet specific team needs.
Create customer, partner, and employee communities.
- Data Management
- Cloud Integration
- Data Security
- Automation
- Cloud Computing
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Welcome to Salesforce Fundamentals! Each module you will be working through a few modules in the Salesforce Fundamentals for Business Administration Trailmix plus a few additional pertinent modules from other trailmixes.
In the age of mobile phones, it is important for an organization to make things simpler for the customer. In this module you will learn how you can use the Salesforce mobile app to track your leads, view reports, and keep your workforce engaged when they are not in the office. You will Salesforce Service Cloud can help you engage with your customer base and keep you at top of mind.
This module we will be focusing on security and managing permissions on different levels of the organization, and maintaining the safety of data. In addition, we will cover the chatter functions and how they benefit sales. In our virtual session, we will continue with an overview of reports to build your understanding of the Salesforce Superbadge project.
The Salesforce Fundamentals specialization guides learners through the Salesforce Fundamentals for Business Administration Trailmix and presents what is possible with the Salesforce platform and how it can support your business. This specialization covers the essentials of Salesforce from building a user interface and creating reports and dashboards, to advanced process automation. Upon completion of all the assigned modules and projects, learners will have the skills needed to begin to implement Salesforce in a business.
