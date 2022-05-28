In Salesforce Capstone: Organization Integration, the final course of the Salesforce Fundamentals Specialization, learners will complete the Business Administration Specialist Superbadge as their main project. This project asks learners to combine all the skills and knowledge areas that they have collected from the previous three courses. Skill areas to be demonstrated include cleaning and importing account data, adding users and managing access, building email templates for new marketing needs, configuring UI tools for a new product type, generating reports and dashboards, managing and applying Chatter tools, and participating in the deployment of Salesforce within an organization. In addition to the project, the course includes a peer discussion opportunity, a demonstration video, and a peer review assignment. Completion of the Salesforce Fundamentals specialization and the Business Administration Specialist Superbadge prepares learners to take the Salesforce Administrator exam.
Deployment of Salesforce within an organization.
- Data Management
- Cloud Integration
- Data Security
- Automation
- Cloud Computing
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Salesforce Capstone: Organization Integration
In Salesforce Capstone: Organization Integration, the final course of the Salesforce Fundamentals specialization, you will complete the Business Administration Specialist Superbadge as the main project. This project asks you to combine all the skills and knowledge areas that they have collected from the previous three courses.
The Salesforce Fundamentals specialization guides learners through the Salesforce Fundamentals for Business Administration Trailmix and presents what is possible with the Salesforce platform and how it can support your business. This specialization covers the essentials of Salesforce from building a user interface and creating reports and dashboards, to advanced process automation. Upon completion of all the assigned modules and projects, learners will have the skills needed to begin to implement Salesforce in a business.
