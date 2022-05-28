About this Course

3,022 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Salesforce Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

This specialization is designed for beginners with no background knowledge.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Deployment of Salesforce within an organization.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management
  • Cloud Integration
  • Data Security
  • Automation
  • Cloud Computing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Salesforce Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

This specialization is designed for beginners with no background knowledge.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Salesforce Capstone: Organization Integration

7 hours to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Salesforce Fundamentals Specialization

Salesforce Fundamentals

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder