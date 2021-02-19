Learner Reviews & Feedback for Salesforce Capstone: Organization Integration by University of California, Irvine
About the Course
In Salesforce Capstone: Organization Integration, the final course of the Salesforce Fundamentals Specialization, learners will complete the Business Administration Specialist Superbadge as their main project. This project asks learners to combine all the skills and knowledge areas that they have collected from the previous three courses. Skill areas to be demonstrated include cleaning and importing account data, adding users and managing access, building email templates for new marketing needs, configuring UI tools for a new product type, generating reports and dashboards, managing and applying Chatter tools, and participating in the deployment of Salesforce within an organization. In addition to the project, the course includes a peer discussion opportunity, a demonstration video, and a peer review assignment. Completion of the Salesforce Fundamentals specialization and the Business Administration Specialist Superbadge prepares learners to take the Salesforce Administrator exam....
By Daniel S C G
Feb 19, 2021
Trailhead is great, but the University of California should have more information, more videos, maybe a real case scenario different from the one in trailhead to understand better the topics and call this a specialization, the way it is right now, there is no more value-added than just passing the salesforce trails.