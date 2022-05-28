Salesforce Integration explores why data management is so important, how Salesforce can help organize and display reported data to gain insight into trends and patterns, and how to automate manual business procedures. Learners will specifically practice creating custom automation process, building work flows, and performing data modeling. The course includes in-depth readings and practical application activities within Salesforce's Trailhead education platform, peer discussion opportunities, demonstration videos, and peer review assignments.
This course is part of the Salesforce Fundamentals Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
This specialization is designed for beginners with no background knowledge.
What you will learn
Build and customize processes and flows.
Assess data quality and create reports and visualize via dashboards.
Create different types of object relationships.
Skills you will gain
- Data Management
- Cloud Integration
- Data Security
- Automation
- Cloud Computing
This specialization is designed for beginners with no background knowledge.
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1
In this module, you will focus on data quality and management. You will learn how to assess the quality of your data, import and export, and how to properly access your data. This is all prep work for the next module when you will be putting these principles into action.
Module 2
This module’s demos include creating reports and dashboard folders, creating custom reports, and using summary formulas. At home, you will focus on creating reports based on data provided by Salesforce and derive insights for business actions. How do you derive data from objects? We will learn how to create objects and report on the related data points.
Module 3
Part of the capstone project covers customizing an organization to support a new business unit. In this module, we will demo managing user access and chatter, modifying your data model, and automating business functions. You will focus on importing and exporting data reports from and to Salesforce. Including functions to analyze and manage data also creating dashboards for reporting data and visualizations.
About the Salesforce Fundamentals Specialization
The Salesforce Fundamentals specialization guides learners through the Salesforce Fundamentals for Business Administration Trailmix and presents what is possible with the Salesforce platform and how it can support your business. This specialization covers the essentials of Salesforce from building a user interface and creating reports and dashboards, to advanced process automation. Upon completion of all the assigned modules and projects, learners will have the skills needed to begin to implement Salesforce in a business.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.