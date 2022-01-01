- Data Management
Salesforce Fundamentals Specialization
Join an Ecosystem of Self-Starters in Salesforce. Learn the fundamentals to integrate the world's most powerful CRM into any organization.
What you will learn
Manage user permissions, data security, and object creation.
Manage and model data to create reports and data visualization .
Automate business processes and integrate Salesforce into an organization.
Access, navigate around, and transition between Lightning and Classic Salesforce interfaces.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course in the Salesforce Fundamentals specialization offers formative quizzes and short, hands-on projects. These assessments offer learners the opportunity to regularly check their knowledge and apply what they have learned to practical, real-world situations. The capstone course asks learners to compile everything they have learned to complete the Business Administration Specialist Superbadge project.
This specialization is designed for beginners with no background knowledge.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Salesforce Basics
In this course, you will learn about what the world’s number one Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) system has to offer. You will begin this course by understanding the components that Salesforce leverages to make it an optimal system. You will learn about the basics in Lightning for Sales, Community Cloud and Marketing, and understanding how to secure your Salesforce Organization and Manage Permissions. These tools will serve as building blocks to implementing Salesforce into any organization. The course includes in-depth readings and practical application activities within Salesforce's Trailhead education platform, peer discussion opportunities, demonstration videos, and peer review assignments.
Salesforce Reporting
Salesforce Reporting focuses on how the micro-level changes in Salesforce affect the macro level of the user experience. In this course, you will focus on creating custom objects, field dependencies, and work flows to track accounts or services. It is also important that you maintain data clean for your organization and you will work with creating reports, managing data, and creating full reports and dashboards. Lastly, you will focus on your customer base with Salesforce Service Cloud to maintain engagement through your services. The course includes in-depth readings and practical application activities within Salesforce's Trailhead education platform, peer discussion opportunities, demonstration videos, and peer review assignments.
Salesforce Integration
Salesforce Integration explores why data management is so important, how Salesforce can help organize and display reported data to gain insight into trends and patterns, and how to automate manual business procedures. Learners will specifically practice creating custom automation process, building work flows, and performing data modeling. The course includes in-depth readings and practical application activities within Salesforce's Trailhead education platform, peer discussion opportunities, demonstration videos, and peer review assignments.
Salesforce Capstone: Organization Integration
In Salesforce Capstone: Organization Integration, the final course of the Salesforce Fundamentals Specialization, learners will complete the Business Administration Specialist Superbadge as their main project. This project asks learners to combine all the skills and knowledge areas that they have collected from the previous three courses. Skill areas to be demonstrated include cleaning and importing account data, adding users and managing access, building email templates for new marketing needs, configuring UI tools for a new product type, generating reports and dashboards, managing and applying Chatter tools, and participating in the deployment of Salesforce within an organization. In addition to the project, the course includes a peer discussion opportunity, a demonstration video, and a peer review assignment. Completion of the Salesforce Fundamentals specialization and the Business Administration Specialist Superbadge prepares learners to take the Salesforce Administrator exam.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
