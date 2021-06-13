Salesforce Reporting focuses on how the micro-level changes in Salesforce affect the macro level of the user experience. In this course, you will focus on creating custom objects, field dependencies, and work flows to track accounts or services. It is also important that you maintain data clean for your organization and you will work with creating reports, managing data, and creating full reports and dashboards. Lastly, you will focus on your customer base with Salesforce Service Cloud to maintain engagement through your services. The course includes in-depth readings and practical application activities within Salesforce's Trailhead education platform, peer discussion opportunities, demonstration videos, and peer review assignments.
This specialization is designed for beginners with no background knowledge.
Create an Einstein Analytics App and customize an Einstein Analytics Home Page.
Create users and manage access to enterprise data and customize the Lightning Experience user interface.
Create customer entitlements and an entitlement process with milestones.
- Data Management
- Cloud Integration
- Data Security
- Automation
- Cloud Computing
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
As a business administration specialist you will be in charge of creating custom objects, field dependencies, and work flows to track accounts or services. This module you will get your hands dirty and start learning how this would be applied into an organization. As you go through the projects make sure that you are conceptually learning how this may be applied to any organization even though the example is primarily sales.
In the age of mobile phones, it is important for an organization to make things simpler for the customer. In this module you will learn how you can use the Salesforce mobile app to track your leads, view reports, and keep your workforce engaged when they are not in the office. You will Salesforce Service Cloud can help you engage with your customer base and keep you at top of mind.
We will continue reviewing data security through our virtual sessions - limiting fields, levels of security, and demonstrating the difference between hierarchy and roles. At home, you will focus on creating a process builder with multiset functions on custom objects, change permissions, and restrict access.
Very interesting course with all the important topics regarding the Salesforce reporting covered.
The Salesforce Fundamentals specialization guides learners through the Salesforce Fundamentals for Business Administration Trailmix and presents what is possible with the Salesforce platform and how it can support your business. This specialization covers the essentials of Salesforce from building a user interface and creating reports and dashboards, to advanced process automation. Upon completion of all the assigned modules and projects, learners will have the skills needed to begin to implement Salesforce in a business.
