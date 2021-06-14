Chevron Left
Salesforce Reporting focuses on how the micro-level changes in Salesforce affect the macro level of the user experience. In this course, you will focus on creating custom objects, field dependencies, and work flows to track accounts or services. It is also important that you maintain data clean for your organization and you will work with creating reports, managing data, and creating full reports and dashboards. Lastly, you will focus on your customer base with Salesforce Service Cloud to maintain engagement through your services. The course includes in-depth readings and practical application activities within Salesforce's Trailhead education platform, peer discussion opportunities, demonstration videos, and peer review assignments....

By Arijan Š

Jun 14, 2021

Very interesting course with all the important topics regarding the Salesforce reporting covered.

By Mohamad S B S

Jul 10, 2021

Great

By Brandon R

May 24, 2022

After completing the first 3 of 4 courses in the Specialization, I reached the Capstone only to discover anyone enrolled in this specialization is simply working towards the completion of the Business Administration Superbadge. You should be aware that this entire course (and all courses in the Specialization) are nothing more than the completion of Trailhead badges. There is virtually no instruction - the videos provided by the instructor are mere walk-throughs of some of the badges that you are required to complete. The biggest drawback without question is that you have to submit proof that you completed the badges which will then be reviewed by your peers - or not, depending on enrollment. This course should be updated to allow you to authenticate badge completion directly with Trailhead. You will be amazed at how many students submit incomplete work.

I personally did not watch the course videos as they added nothing to the course . If you can follow directions and apply the concepts you are learning during the badge exercises, the videos are totally useless. As such, it is hard to gauge a value on this specialization. I mean, you can simply complete the prep-work and Superbadge on your own. Does the UCI certification really have any value? I think not. I do not believe I wasted my time, because I will obtain the superbadge, but be warned - this is nothing more than a guided path on the trail. There are no quizzes or useful documents of any kind. Oh and when you might need conceptual help, you will not find it here.

