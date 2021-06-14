By Arijan Š•
Jun 14, 2021
Very interesting course with all the important topics regarding the Salesforce reporting covered.
By Mohamad S B S•
Jul 10, 2021
Great
By Brandon R•
May 24, 2022
After completing the first 3 of 4 courses in the Specialization, I reached the Capstone only to discover anyone enrolled in this specialization is simply working towards the completion of the Business Administration Superbadge. You should be aware that this entire course (and all courses in the Specialization) are nothing more than the completion of Trailhead badges. There is virtually no instruction - the videos provided by the instructor are mere walk-throughs of some of the badges that you are required to complete. The biggest drawback without question is that you have to submit proof that you completed the badges which will then be reviewed by your peers - or not, depending on enrollment. This course should be updated to allow you to authenticate badge completion directly with Trailhead. You will be amazed at how many students submit incomplete work.
I personally did not watch the course videos as they added nothing to the course . If you can follow directions and apply the concepts you are learning during the badge exercises, the videos are totally useless. As such, it is hard to gauge a value on this specialization. I mean, you can simply complete the prep-work and Superbadge on your own. Does the UCI certification really have any value? I think not. I do not believe I wasted my time, because I will obtain the superbadge, but be warned - this is nothing more than a guided path on the trail. There are no quizzes or useful documents of any kind. Oh and when you might need conceptual help, you will not find it here.