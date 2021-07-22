The fourth course in the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate — Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce — is for anyone who is curious about entry level sales roles that require foundational skills in Salesforce, the sales operations specialist role specifically, how to use tools in Salesforce to improve customer service at a business, how to leverage data in Salesforce to improve the overall performance of a sales team, and the path to becoming a Salesforce administrator.
It is recommended that you have some background knowledge of sales and CRM, and an understanding of the basics of Salesforce platform navigation.
What you will learn
Understand and properly perform service/support agent processes using the Salesforce Case Management and Knowledge features in the Service Cloud.
Identify the value of using the Sales Cloud to create reports to track, improve, and forecast various aspects of the sales process.
Build reports, charts and dashboards to communicate relevant information about sales performance to stakeholders and executives.
Skills you will gain
- Reports and Dashboards
- CRM
- Sales Operations
- Customer Success
- Salesforce
Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers.
Pathstream
Pathstream partners with leading technology companies to build branded digital skills career programs delivered through college and university partnerships. Our programs are for anyone who wants to learn the digital skills needed to succeed in the modern economy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Supporting Customer Success Managers
Welcome to the first week of Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce, the fourth and final course in the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate! This week, you'll learn about the final stage of the sales process: Customer Success. You’ll also learn more about the customer success manager (or CSM) role, how you can support that role as a sales ops specialist, and you'll dive into the Service Cloud to fully understand what tools are available to you to make sure that a CSM is doing their job as efficiently and effectively as possible.
Service Cases in Salesforce
Welcome to the second week of Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce! This week, you are going to go even deeper into the Service Cloud and work hands on with customer success tools in Salesforce through the Guided Project experience. In these Guided Projects, you will learn how you can leverage Salesforce to empower CSMs to do their jobs as effectively and efficiently as possible by working with cases and exploring other features like Knowledge and the Service Console. At the end of this week, you will also tackle your first independent project in this course, which will give you an opportunity to explore a business use case in Salesforce, hands on. By completing this project, you will be able to create a valuable portfolio piece and work sample that you can use during your future job search.
Supporting Sales Managers with Reports
Welcome to the third week of Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce! This week, you are going to dive into a new role — the sales manager and learn how to best support the different needs of that role by leveraging Salesforce data in the form of reports. Knowing how to parse through Salesforce data, understand what’s most important, and use that targeted data to solve specific business problems is an incredibly valuable skill to have. There are many reasons why it’s valuable to leverage Salesforce data to solve real world problems, some of which include the ability to track, improve, and forecast the performance of a sales team in order to make sure that the team is hitting its goals — which you’ll learn more about this week!
Charts and Dashboards
Welcome to Week 4, the final week of Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce! This week, you'll learn how to create visualizations of the data in your Salesforce reports using report charts and dashboards. Creating these visualizations for sales managers, and other sales team members, can be an incredibly effective way to highlight key metrics so that sales teams can make informed, data-driven decisions on the job — helping them achieve their collective goals and hit their target sales revenue. At the end of this week, you will also tackle your final independent project in this course, which will give you an opportunity to explore a business use case in Salesforce, hands on. By completing this project, you will be able to create a valuable portfolio piece and work sample that you can use during your future job search.
The most abstract portion of the certificate so far, but the delivery made all the difference.
Excellent! It was like a real world to me. I will keep engaging on my own on reports and dashboards practices
nice course! indeed, it fully covers the Dashboards and report on SF, using the Trailhead SF training
The course is very detailed, concise explanation and have the quality material.
About the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate
The Salesforce economy will create more than $1 trillion in new revenue and 4.2 million jobs between 2019 and 2024. Developed in partnership with Trailhead — Salesforce's official learning platform — this certificate aims to teach you the foundational skills in Salesforce that will prepare you for a variety of entry-level sales roles, including the sales operations specialist position. This certificate is designed for beginners. No previous experience in Salesforce, sales, or CRM is necessary to be successful. Through four courses, you will learn the fundamentals of CRM, how to manage leads in Salesforce, how to manage opportunities in Salesforce, how to use Salesforce to ensure customer success, and how to effectively leverage Salesforce data through reports and dashboards.
