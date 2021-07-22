About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Salesforce Sales Operations
Beginner Level

It is recommended that you have some background knowledge of sales and CRM, and an understanding of the basics of Salesforce platform navigation.

Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand and properly perform service/support agent processes using the Salesforce Case Management and Knowledge features in the Service Cloud.

  • Identify the value of using the Sales Cloud to create reports to track, improve, and forecast various aspects of the sales process.

  • Build reports, charts and dashboards to communicate relevant information about sales performance to stakeholders and executives.

Skills you will gain

  • Reports and Dashboards
  • CRM
  • Sales Operations
  • Customer Success
  • Salesforce
Course 4 of 4 in the
Salesforce Sales Operations
Beginner Level

It is recommended that you have some background knowledge of sales and CRM, and an understanding of the basics of Salesforce platform navigation.

Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Salesforce

Pathstream

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(1,116 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Supporting Customer Success Managers

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 15 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Service Cases in Salesforce

8 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 13 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Supporting Sales Managers with Reports

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 12 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Charts and Dashboards

9 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 16 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate

Salesforce Sales Operations

