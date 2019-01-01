Angela Prakash has worked with student populations across the board, from K-12 to community college to adult learners. With degrees in Cognitive Science and Education from UC Berkeley, and professional experience in both marketing and teaching, she takes an interdisciplinary, human-centered approach to creating dynamic and engaging curriculum. Prior to her work at Pathstream, she created blended educational experiences for several alternative education models, guided growth marketing for UC Berkeley’s innovative data science undergraduate program, and has over 8 years of direct instruction and teaching experience. Now, at Pathstream, she has spent the last 2 years collaborating with Salesforce experts to design curriculum that helps learners understand how to use Salesforce and level up their career.