The Salesforce economy will create more than $1 trillion in new revenue and 4.2 million jobs between 2019 and 2024. Developed in partnership with Trailhead — Salesforce's official learning platform — this certificate aims to teach you the foundational skills in Salesforce that will prepare you for a variety of entry-level sales roles, including the sales operations specialist position. This certificate is designed for beginners. No previous experience in Salesforce, sales, or CRM is necessary to be successful. Through four courses, you will learn the fundamentals of CRM, how to manage leads in Salesforce, how to manage opportunities in Salesforce, how to use Salesforce to ensure customer success, and how to effectively leverage Salesforce data through reports and dashboards.
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Sales and CRM Overview

4.6
stars
303 ratings
68 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Lead Management in Salesforce

4.7
stars
95 ratings
16 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Opportunity Management in Salesforce

4.8
stars
47 ratings
6 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce

4.7
stars
54 ratings
14 reviews

Offered by

Placeholder

Salesforce

Placeholder

Pathstream

