Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate
Launch Your Career in Salesforce. Learn the foundational skills in Salesforce needed to start a new career.
What you will learn
Build reports, charts and dashboards in Salesforce to communicate relevant information about sales performance to stakeholders and executives.
Use Salesforce Sales Cloud Lightning to manage accounts, opportunities, products, quotes, and contracts.
Explain how CRM works in the context of sales, marketing, and customer service in modern businesses.
Articulate use cases for how Salesforce can provide value to sales teams.
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Learners will work hands-on in Salesforce to solve real world business problems for a fictional social media company. Throughout the certificate, learners will build a portfolio highlighting use cases where they leverage tools in the Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to make the work of a sales team more efficient and effective during the sales process. Adopting the role of a sales operations specialist, learners will demonstrate how to optimize the work of marketing associates, sales development representatives, account executives, and sales managers.
This course is designed for beginners. No previous experience in Salesforce, sales, or CRM is necessary to be successful.
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Sales and CRM Overview
This course is the first of a series that aims to teach you the foundational skills in Salesforce that will prepare you for a variety of entry-level sales roles, including the sales operations specialist position.
Lead Management in Salesforce
The second course in the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate, Lead Management in Salesforce, is for anyone who is curious about entry level sales roles that require foundational skills in Salesforce, the sales operations specialist role specifically, and how to use tools in Salesforce to manage leads in a real world business setting.
Opportunity Management in Salesforce
The third course in the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate, Opportunity Management in Salesforce, is for anyone who is curious about entry level sales roles that require foundational skills in Salesforce, the sales operations specialist role specifically, and how to use tools in Salesforce to manage opportunities and close sales deals in a real world business setting.
Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce
The fourth course in the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate — Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce — is for anyone who is curious about entry level sales roles that require foundational skills in Salesforce, the sales operations specialist role specifically, how to use tools in Salesforce to improve customer service at a business, how to leverage data in Salesforce to improve the overall performance of a sales team, and the path to becoming a Salesforce administrator.
Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers.
Pathstream
Pathstream partners with leading technology companies to build branded digital skills career programs delivered through college and university partnerships. Our programs are for anyone who wants to learn the digital skills needed to succeed in the modern economy.
