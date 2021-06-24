Chevron Left
Back to Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce by Salesforce

4.7
stars
54 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

The fourth course in the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate — Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce — is for anyone who is curious about entry level sales roles that require foundational skills in Salesforce, the sales operations specialist role specifically, how to use tools in Salesforce to improve customer service at a business, how to leverage data in Salesforce to improve the overall performance of a sales team, and the path to becoming a Salesforce administrator. This fourth course goes into more depth on how a sales operations specialist would use Salesforce Service Cloud to support a variety of different customer service needs. You will learn the basics of effective customer support, and you will leverage a variety of new tools available in the Salesforce Service Cloud to effectively manage customer relationships. This course also goes into more depth on how a sales ops specialist would use Salesforce Reports and Dashboards to support a variety of needs from a sales team manager to track, improve, and forecast the overall performance of a sales team. You will learn how to use filters to produce custom reports in Salesforce, and then discover how to visualize that data effectively through the use of charts and dashboards.  For this course, it is recommended (but not required) that you have some background knowledge of sales and CRM, as well as an understanding of the basics of Salesforce platform navigation. If you're a total beginner with these concepts, you can still be successful in this course — however, it might require some additional work on your part. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the next step to kickstarting your career in Salesforce. Congratulations on continuing this exciting journey!...

Top reviews

NN

Aug 27, 2021

Excellent! It was like a real world to me. I will keep engaging on my own on reports and dashboards practices

DP

Jul 22, 2021

nice course! indeed, it fully covers the Dashboards and report on SF, using the Trailhead SF training

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Reports, Dashboards, and Customer Success in Salesforce

By Will T

Jun 24, 2021

This certificate was a fantastic way to get acclimated to the fundamentals of Salesforce and CRM. The practical learning experiences in this course: guided projects, independent projects (portfolio-creation), and Salesforce Trailhead Badge completion really enhanced the learning and made it more engaging. I now have a valuable and tangible skillset to add to my repertoire as I pivot to more of a digital role that requires basic marketing and sales knowledge. Thanks!

By Nwaulu B N

Aug 28, 2021

Excellent! It was like a real world to me. I will keep engaging on my own on reports and dashboards practices

By Daniel P

Jul 23, 2021

nice course! indeed, it fully covers the Dashboards and report on SF, using the Trailhead SF training

By Noel T

Oct 5, 2021

The most abstract portion of the certificate so far, but the delivery made all the difference.

By Philip L

Jan 26, 2022

Very well designed course!

By Luis F C D

Feb 3, 2022

Increíbles prácticas para quienes empezamos desde cero y estamos cambiando de carrera

By Gokul P

Sep 22, 2021

Highly recommended and an amazing course

By Dharmesh U

Sep 23, 2021

Fantastic, a super comprehensive course

By Sam R

Jan 28, 2022

Very Thorough and extremely helpful!!

By Anshul H

Oct 11, 2021

E​xcellent course

By Brandon R

May 6, 2022

Kudos to the Pathstream Team for creating the learning materials in this class! Their materials are very helpful and provide excellent background information to someone who might not be familiar with Sales and Business Operations and how Salesforce can benefit them. The supplemental reading material, links and videos are useful and worthy of bookmarking for future reference. I also enjoyed the integration with the Salesforce Trailhead modules. The last module was buggy, but this is not the fault of Pathstream.

It would be helpful if there was better feedback on the exams in regards to why an answer was incorrect, as opposed to simply referring to the learning section where the answer can be probably be found. Another small complaint is that the google presentation slides could not be downloaded for learners who might want to refer back to this information.

Lastly, I can see how Pathstream can provide more personalized training on this subject. Maybe they should consider a discount to those of us who obtained the certificate in Coursera.

By Frank B

Nov 18, 2021

Great interaction with the user, a true interactive set of tools side by side completion of activities, and access to Salesforce's Trailhead playground learning tool. if it is only one module or multiple modules the course is worthy of the time spent.

By Dharmesh T R

Dec 2, 2021

The course is very detailed, concise explanation and have the quality material.

By GIancarlo C

May 19, 2022

cannot evaluate as was not what I looked for

By Nikki A

Feb 22, 2022

The worst experience I've had to complete a course.

so many complex precedures to even start an assignment, its very confusing to the point where I'm not able to complete it, have to navigate to many other sites, then what's the point of this site( coursera).

guided projects link doesn't work at all.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder