Aug 27, 2021
Excellent! It was like a real world to me. I will keep engaging on my own on reports and dashboards practices
Jul 22, 2021
nice course! indeed, it fully covers the Dashboards and report on SF, using the Trailhead SF training
By Will T•
Jun 24, 2021
This certificate was a fantastic way to get acclimated to the fundamentals of Salesforce and CRM. The practical learning experiences in this course: guided projects, independent projects (portfolio-creation), and Salesforce Trailhead Badge completion really enhanced the learning and made it more engaging. I now have a valuable and tangible skillset to add to my repertoire as I pivot to more of a digital role that requires basic marketing and sales knowledge. Thanks!
By Noel T•
Oct 5, 2021
The most abstract portion of the certificate so far, but the delivery made all the difference.
By Philip L•
Jan 26, 2022
Very well designed course!
By Luis F C D•
Feb 3, 2022
Increíbles prácticas para quienes empezamos desde cero y estamos cambiando de carrera
By Gokul P•
Sep 22, 2021
Highly recommended and an amazing course
By Dharmesh U•
Sep 23, 2021
Fantastic, a super comprehensive course
By Sam R•
Jan 28, 2022
Very Thorough and extremely helpful!!
By Anshul H•
Oct 11, 2021
Excellent course
By Brandon R•
May 6, 2022
Kudos to the Pathstream Team for creating the learning materials in this class! Their materials are very helpful and provide excellent background information to someone who might not be familiar with Sales and Business Operations and how Salesforce can benefit them. The supplemental reading material, links and videos are useful and worthy of bookmarking for future reference. I also enjoyed the integration with the Salesforce Trailhead modules. The last module was buggy, but this is not the fault of Pathstream.
It would be helpful if there was better feedback on the exams in regards to why an answer was incorrect, as opposed to simply referring to the learning section where the answer can be probably be found. Another small complaint is that the google presentation slides could not be downloaded for learners who might want to refer back to this information.
Lastly, I can see how Pathstream can provide more personalized training on this subject. Maybe they should consider a discount to those of us who obtained the certificate in Coursera.
By Frank B•
Nov 18, 2021
Great interaction with the user, a true interactive set of tools side by side completion of activities, and access to Salesforce's Trailhead playground learning tool. if it is only one module or multiple modules the course is worthy of the time spent.
By Dharmesh T R•
Dec 2, 2021
The course is very detailed, concise explanation and have the quality material.
By GIancarlo C•
May 19, 2022
cannot evaluate as was not what I looked for
By Nikki A•
Feb 22, 2022
The worst experience I've had to complete a course.
so many complex precedures to even start an assignment, its very confusing to the point where I'm not able to complete it, have to navigate to many other sites, then what's the point of this site( coursera).
guided projects link doesn't work at all.