Chevron Left
Back to Salesforce Basics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Salesforce Basics by University of California, Irvine

4.4
stars
129 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn about what the world’s number one Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) system has to offer. You will begin this course by understanding the components that Salesforce leverages to make it an optimal system. You will learn about the basics in Lightning for Sales, Community Cloud and Marketing, and understanding how to secure your Salesforce Organization and Manage Permissions. These tools will serve as building blocks to implementing Salesforce into any organization. The course includes in-depth readings and practical application activities within Salesforce's Trailhead education platform, peer discussion opportunities, demonstration videos, and peer review assignments....

Top reviews

AS

Nov 16, 2021

Great ways for student to get help in ECOMONIC BUSSINESS field . I personally as a student recommended other student to learn new things from the Coursera.

RA

Mar 29, 2021

this is really good & it helps those who want to learn salesforce quick & fast, we learn all the fundamental (basic) things in salesforce basics level

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 27 Reviews for Salesforce Basics

By Raffy S

Jan 18, 2021

Production quality is low and most of the lessons (95%) are using salesforce trailhead.salesforce.com I wish I could ask for refund. I hope not all of the UCI lessons are like this.

By Debra D T

Jan 11, 2021

Please cancel this course , it wasn't what I was hoping to see

By André F F D A

Feb 17, 2021

Really bad!! i wish i could give it no star at all

By MUHAMMAD T U

Jan 3, 2021

Very Good for Beginners to understand the basic knowledge of Salesforce.

By Raja A

Mar 30, 2021

this is really good & it helps those who want to learn salesforce quick & fast, we learn all the fundamental (basic) things in salesforce basics level

By Parisa F

Jun 5, 2021

Good course for Beginners to understand the basic of Salesforce.

By Annette

Feb 2, 2021

Enjoyed the course, but was sometimes hard to get answers to questions.

By Magda W

May 9, 2022

If you're brand new to Salesforce like I was don't take this course. It touches very briefly on some fundamentals and covers a lot of admin stuff rather than day to day user functions. The modules/reading assignments are jumbled. The list will start with an admin module and you will be confused about all aspects of the reading material just to realize that three readings/modules down is the basics reading that you should have started with in order to understand the admin. In week three of the course, you are asked to complete a very long admin level module and when you get to the challenge (quiz), you are told that in order to complete it you need the knowledge covered in another module which isn't even part of the course. The videos are short and useless because they just cover select parts of the reading... but technically you are supposed to read prior to getting to the video so it's a waste of time. Finally the homework is uploading screenshots of all the completed readings which is multiple files in a specific order however only one file is allowed to be uploaded so you need to create a word doc to get around it but then if you have a grader (it's all peer reviewed) who is particularly strict he/she may not open the file and scroll down so you fail. The course did introduce me to Salesforce but in a way where I learned that I can discover all the lessons on my own since Salesforce has a free learning tool available to everyone. Google Salesforce Trailhead to get started. It is very intuitive and you can learn parts of Salesforce that are relevant to your career. No need to waste money on this course.

By Jeremy M H

Sep 12, 2021

Need clearer instructions for completion, screen shots are fine, but if you need 5 and can only submit 1 and you want all of them on a word document for a workaround, then explain that beforehand. I have taken several courses on Coursera and have not had near as many problems as this course. Also all of the "instruction" for this course is a link to Salesforce Trailhead (free from Salesforce, Coursera and UCI are not needed).

By Karl F

Jan 31, 2022

Very good and clear course to guide you into the Salesforce platform. If you've never had the experience of using Salesforce or have only had a look at a few features, this course will give you good insight into the powerful platform and the possibilities it can open up for your career or business.

By Arijan Š

May 5, 2021

The course "Salesforce Basics" was very informative, with well chosen modules. I've learned basic funcionalities of Salesforce CRM, and I think it provided me with knowledge needed for moving on to the next course of "Salesforce Fundemnatals" specialization.

By Bill W

Oct 7, 2021

This was a great introductory course for Salesforce "newbies". I feel like I now have a solid command of the basics and could navigate helping someone setup their Salesforce platform inside their business.

By Anshika S

Nov 17, 2021

Great ways for student to get help in ECOMONIC BUSSINESS field . I personally as a student recommended other student to learn new things from the Coursera.

By Priyanshu k

Dec 29, 2021

More Knowledgeable than salesforce basic

By Vedaswarup C

Jul 21, 2021

It was very informative

By Adeleke O

May 3, 2022

A​n informative course

By vishal k

Sep 28, 2021

Superb Course......

By Khuyên N T H

Aug 28, 2021

Useful information

By TAPASWINI A P

Jan 21, 2022

Very Nice

By Poornima P

Jan 11, 2022

Very Good

By M B K

Mar 14, 2022

Good

By Cesar V

Sep 6, 2021

I missed an option of having a better live support by the Trailhead site in case you run by some problems doing the excercieses.

By Kulkarni Y

Jun 9, 2021

Course is very useful and knowledgeable, but require more guidance for how to complete the modules and batches need more videos.

By Mallanagoud Y

Jan 10, 2022

Really Useful

By Muhammad T

Feb 7, 2022

Students can learn better if you teach them using videos content instead of theory.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder