AS
Nov 16, 2021
Great ways for student to get help in ECOMONIC BUSSINESS field . I personally as a student recommended other student to learn new things from the Coursera.
RA
Mar 29, 2021
this is really good & it helps those who want to learn salesforce quick & fast, we learn all the fundamental (basic) things in salesforce basics level
By Raffy S•
Jan 18, 2021
Production quality is low and most of the lessons (95%) are using salesforce trailhead.salesforce.com I wish I could ask for refund. I hope not all of the UCI lessons are like this.
By Debra D T•
Jan 11, 2021
Please cancel this course , it wasn't what I was hoping to see
By André F F D A•
Feb 17, 2021
Really bad!! i wish i could give it no star at all
By MUHAMMAD T U•
Jan 3, 2021
Very Good for Beginners to understand the basic knowledge of Salesforce.
By Raja A•
Mar 30, 2021
this is really good & it helps those who want to learn salesforce quick & fast, we learn all the fundamental (basic) things in salesforce basics level
By Parisa F•
Jun 5, 2021
Good course for Beginners to understand the basic of Salesforce.
By Annette•
Feb 2, 2021
Enjoyed the course, but was sometimes hard to get answers to questions.
By Magda W•
May 9, 2022
If you're brand new to Salesforce like I was don't take this course. It touches very briefly on some fundamentals and covers a lot of admin stuff rather than day to day user functions. The modules/reading assignments are jumbled. The list will start with an admin module and you will be confused about all aspects of the reading material just to realize that three readings/modules down is the basics reading that you should have started with in order to understand the admin. In week three of the course, you are asked to complete a very long admin level module and when you get to the challenge (quiz), you are told that in order to complete it you need the knowledge covered in another module which isn't even part of the course. The videos are short and useless because they just cover select parts of the reading... but technically you are supposed to read prior to getting to the video so it's a waste of time. Finally the homework is uploading screenshots of all the completed readings which is multiple files in a specific order however only one file is allowed to be uploaded so you need to create a word doc to get around it but then if you have a grader (it's all peer reviewed) who is particularly strict he/she may not open the file and scroll down so you fail. The course did introduce me to Salesforce but in a way where I learned that I can discover all the lessons on my own since Salesforce has a free learning tool available to everyone. Google Salesforce Trailhead to get started. It is very intuitive and you can learn parts of Salesforce that are relevant to your career. No need to waste money on this course.
By Jeremy M H•
Sep 12, 2021
Need clearer instructions for completion, screen shots are fine, but if you need 5 and can only submit 1 and you want all of them on a word document for a workaround, then explain that beforehand. I have taken several courses on Coursera and have not had near as many problems as this course. Also all of the "instruction" for this course is a link to Salesforce Trailhead (free from Salesforce, Coursera and UCI are not needed).
By Karl F•
Jan 31, 2022
Very good and clear course to guide you into the Salesforce platform. If you've never had the experience of using Salesforce or have only had a look at a few features, this course will give you good insight into the powerful platform and the possibilities it can open up for your career or business.
By Arijan Š•
May 5, 2021
The course "Salesforce Basics" was very informative, with well chosen modules. I've learned basic funcionalities of Salesforce CRM, and I think it provided me with knowledge needed for moving on to the next course of "Salesforce Fundemnatals" specialization.
By Bill W•
Oct 7, 2021
This was a great introductory course for Salesforce "newbies". I feel like I now have a solid command of the basics and could navigate helping someone setup their Salesforce platform inside their business.
By Anshika S•
Nov 17, 2021
Great ways for student to get help in ECOMONIC BUSSINESS field . I personally as a student recommended other student to learn new things from the Coursera.
By Priyanshu k•
Dec 29, 2021
More Knowledgeable than salesforce basic
By Vedaswarup C•
Jul 21, 2021
It was very informative
By Adeleke O•
May 3, 2022
An informative course
By vishal k•
Sep 28, 2021
Superb Course......
By Khuyên N T H•
Aug 28, 2021
Useful information
By TAPASWINI A P•
Jan 21, 2022
Very Nice
By Poornima P•
Jan 11, 2022
Very Good
By M B K•
Mar 14, 2022
Good
By Cesar V•
Sep 6, 2021
I missed an option of having a better live support by the Trailhead site in case you run by some problems doing the excercieses.
By Kulkarni Y•
Jun 9, 2021
Course is very useful and knowledgeable, but require more guidance for how to complete the modules and batches need more videos.
By Mallanagoud Y•
Jan 10, 2022
Really Useful
By Muhammad T•
Feb 7, 2022
Students can learn better if you teach them using videos content instead of theory.