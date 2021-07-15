AA
Apr 7, 2022
Instructions were clear and creating a portfolio is really a briliiant idea to present your skills and what you've learned. I highly recommend especially to marketing professionals.
NQ
Jul 14, 2021
Great breakdown of roles, and hands on learning tools via guided projects. Course 2 was well thought out had additional information if you want to pursue Salesforce as a career
By Michelle P•
Jul 15, 2021
In my role, I see opportunities from my partner reps in a variety of stages, from suspect to booked, but had no idea of who does what and when. I've seen tasks and history and this course gave me greater insight of when you use them and why. At my previous company (not an SFDC user), the only time I saw any comments or history was on very large accounts, and even then it was not consistently used across the sales org. Probably why the team was a little discombobulated. This course was very instrumental in giving me more foundational info on the ins and outs of Salesforce and will be helpful if I needed to work with my partner reps.
By Ferdinand E I•
Feb 23, 2022
This is a good course that teaches you how to efficient use salesforce application and also teaches you everything you need to know about the act of selling. This is a wonderful course
By Angela A•
Apr 8, 2022
Instructions were clear and creating a portfolio is really a briliiant idea to present your skills and what you've learned. I highly recommend especially to marketing professionals.
By Nasreen Q•
Jul 15, 2021
Great breakdown of roles, and hands on learning tools via guided projects. Course 2 was well thought out had additional information if you want to pursue Salesforce as a career
By Osero E A•
May 27, 2022
Excellent course content! I particularly appreciate the practicality of the independent projects.
By Katarina B•
Sep 28, 2021
Really interesting course. I am glad I decided to learn Salesforce by using this course. Thanks
By Susie C T•
Dec 12, 2021
THIS COURSE IS SO HELPFUL FOR YOU TO UNDERSTAND AND APPLY IN REAL LIFE SALESFORCE PROGRAMMING
By Janie R•
Apr 15, 2022
Easy to follow along with and understand especially with the guided projects and Angela.
By Anshul H•
Aug 25, 2021
a must do course for anyone who wants to start a career as sales operations specialist
By Noel T•
Sep 25, 2021
A great intro into learning how Salesforce works for a marketing, and sales associate.
By Dharmesh T R•
Dec 2, 2021
The course is very detailed, concise explanation and have the quality material.
By Umesh S•
May 13, 2022
Very nice articulation and meaningful course
By COURAGE K D•
Oct 3, 2021
Good foundation for lead management.
By Philip L•
Jan 1, 2022
Very well structured course.
By Rafaela B•
Sep 13, 2021
Great!
By Zubin B•
Jun 5, 2021
This was a very good learning experience. I learned about various things like roles and responsibilities of marketing associates and SDrs and how Salesforce can help them. I also learned about how can SDRs handoff prospects to Account Executives in Salesforce. I learned about various lead management tools. I am giving four stars because of Independent project part B. This project is not designed properly. The criterias of the first task of this project are so weird like in filter select manager and when I did it no results were shown which lead to non completion of project.
By Darcilla Y•
Mar 31, 2022
I think it would be nice if there were more videos just to reduce the readings.
By ZOUZOU K F R•
Oct 4, 2021
MERCI
By jose g•
Oct 12, 2021
100% Informative on Salesforce on techniques for SDI's.
By Lee P K•
Apr 30, 2022
Too much toggling between coursera and salesforce trailhead environment.
Will not recommend this course.