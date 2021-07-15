Chevron Left
The second course in the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate, Lead Management in Salesforce, is for anyone who is curious about entry level sales roles that require foundational skills in Salesforce, the sales operations specialist role specifically, and how to use tools in Salesforce to manage leads in a real world business setting. This second course will give you a foundational understanding of how to help sales and marketing teams optimize the lead management process. Specifically, this course shows how a sales operations specialist would support a marketing associate and sales development representative to make the lead management more effective and efficient. You will learn the basics of data management, how to upload lead data into Salesforce, and then how to effectively train team members to manage leads using the different tools available in the Salesforce Sales Cloud. These are crucial skills for anyone interested in entry level sales jobs. For this course, it is recommended (but not required) that you have some background knowledge of sales and CRM, as well as an understanding of the basics of Salesforce platform navigation. If you're a total beginner with these concepts, you can still be successful in this course — however, it might require some additional work on your part. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the next step to kickstarting your career in Salesforce. Congratulations on continuing this exciting journey!...

By Michelle P

Jul 15, 2021

In my role, I see opportunities from my partner reps in a variety of stages, from suspect to booked, but had no idea of who does what and when. I've seen tasks and history and this course gave me greater insight of when you use them and why. At my previous company (not an SFDC user), the only time I saw any comments or history was on very large accounts, and even then it was not consistently used across the sales org. Probably why the team was a little discombobulated. This course was very instrumental in giving me more foundational info on the ins and outs of Salesforce and will be helpful if I needed to work with my partner reps.

By Ferdinand E I

Feb 23, 2022

This is a good course that teaches you how to efficient use salesforce application and also teaches you everything you need to know about the act of selling. This is a wonderful course

By Osero E A

May 27, 2022

Excellent course content! I particularly appreciate the practicality of the independent projects.

By Katarina B

Sep 28, 2021

Really interesting course. I am glad I decided to learn Salesforce by using this course. Thanks

By Susie C T

Dec 12, 2021

THIS COURSE IS SO HELPFUL FOR YOU TO UNDERSTAND AND APPLY IN REAL LIFE SALESFORCE PROGRAMMING

By Janie R

Apr 15, 2022

Easy to follow along with and understand especially with the guided projects and Angela.

By Anshul H

Aug 25, 2021

a​ must do course for anyone who wants to start a career as sales operations specialist

By Noel T

Sep 25, 2021

A great intro into learning how Salesforce works for a marketing, and sales associate.

By Dharmesh T R

Dec 2, 2021

The course is very detailed, concise explanation and have the quality material.

By Umesh S

May 13, 2022

Very nice articulation and meaningful course

By COURAGE K D

Oct 3, 2021

Good foundation for lead management.

By Philip L

Jan 1, 2022

Very well structured course.

By Rafaela B

Sep 13, 2021

Great!

By Zubin B

Jun 5, 2021

This was a very good learning experience. I learned about various things like roles and responsibilities of marketing associates and SDrs and how Salesforce can help them. I also learned about how can SDRs handoff prospects to Account Executives in Salesforce. I learned about various lead management tools. I am giving four stars because of Independent project part B. This project is not designed properly. The criterias of the first task of this project are so weird like in filter select manager and when I did it no results were shown which lead to non completion of project.

By Darcilla Y

Mar 31, 2022

I think it would be nice if there were more videos just to reduce the readings.

By ZOUZOU K F R

Oct 4, 2021

MERCI

By jose g

Oct 12, 2021

100% Informative on Salesforce on techniques for SDI's.

By Lee P K

Apr 30, 2022

Too much toggling between coursera and salesforce trailhead environment.

Will not recommend this course.

