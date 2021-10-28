TO
May 31, 2021
I really liked this course , especially the program and the partnership with Trailblaze , i wish other specializations were like this one
MM
Feb 9, 2022
I enjoyed the experiential learnign that took place in Week 4. It solidified the ideas and material from the other weeks.
By Khadiza S•
Oct 27, 2021
If anyone interested in learning about Salesforce and doesn't know how to start or where to go, I must tell you that this is the perfect course which would give you a great experience to enter in Salesforce ecosystem. If anyone want to get Salesforce Administrator Certificate, I would highly recommend to complete this course first. This course's fourth week is all about Salesforce platform.
By Timothy S•
Feb 18, 2022
Very well prepared and informative; touches on the many aspects at work behind the scenes of sales and marketing, defines and organizes the working parts, gives a healthy dose of "sales speak" and shows how incomplete customer data and perfoming redundant tasks interfere with success (and demonstrates a software service that can help make things right)
By Taher E O•
Jun 1, 2021
By SAYANDEEP B•
Jul 1, 2021
I did not receive my Course Completion certificate despite compeleting all the modules (including trailhead badges ) still it is not showing completed
By LoveNut M•
Jun 13, 2021
Wow! The past 4 weeks have been amazing. Such insightful and reflective lessons throughout the course. I found the basic ins and outs of the entire sales process to be interesting along with the Salesforce and trailhead. Yeah, surely going to look out for the professional certificate.
By Nasreen Q•
Jul 9, 2021
Reading material and videos were easy to understand especially for beinngers. Resume help sections were helpful additon. I would recommend a troubleshoot page that informs students that their browser may cause an issue instead if having to go to discussions and look through a thread.
By Pamela R•
Dec 9, 2021
Great introductory course that really helps you understand the fundamentals of sales teams and how they fit into the CRM tool Salesforce. The big picture has been helpful along with a quick intro of how to use Salesforce training programs.
By Alyce N•
Sep 11, 2021
I didn't know much about Salesforce before joining this course and have to admit I was a bit intimidated. This course melted those fears and made me excited to delve deeper into the intricacies of Salesforce.
By Dr. G S•
Dec 11, 2021
It was a great introduction. The reading was very good and assisted in the learning experience. The trailhead start was inspiring to do more.
By Megan M•
Feb 10, 2022
By Brian M•
Dec 16, 2021
Great course, starts with basics of sales and finishes with intro to Salesforce and CRM, can't wait to dive deeper!
By Richard J T•
Jun 14, 2021
This course enabled me to know more about the CRM and to discover that it can also be useful in financial service.
By Ihab J•
Feb 22, 2022
It was great learning and I recommend this course to every beginner who is willing to start his journey in sales
By Ferdinand E I•
Jan 19, 2022
This is very good course for anyone who wishes to go into sales. The materials in this course are top notch.
By Marco E J F•
Oct 1, 2021
Very good and clear introduction to Salesforce. Up to date materials. Well designed and engaging.
By Rodrigo C G•
Mar 1, 2022
I think this Course its mandatory if You dont know nothing about Salesforce. Its really helpful.
By Triptohome .•
Nov 30, 2021
The teaching methodology is very nice and lets you understand the core concept very easily.
By Umme J•
Oct 17, 2021
This course has greatly aided me in learning Salesforce on the job. Thank you so much!
By Liliana P•
Apr 25, 2022
Great, fun and very interesting! I really recomended to anyone, its a great start!!
By 張啟慧•
Jul 9, 2021
Basic and useful knowledges of Salesforce. Can't wait for the advanced courses.
By Jacinda Q•
Jul 15, 2021
very easy to follow along. I wish my college modules followed a similar format
By Santiago P I•
Dec 24, 2021
Excellent!!! a really interesting and dynamic learning.
Highly reccommended.
By Noel T•
Sep 12, 2021
A meaningful and concise introduction into the world of CRM and Salesforce
By Patrick S•
Jun 22, 2021
Good baseline and review for those who have used the platform previously
By TanyaMarie L•
Mar 30, 2022
The details were easy to understand and instructions easy to follow.