Chevron Left
Back to Sales and CRM Overview

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sales and CRM Overview by Salesforce

4.6
stars
303 ratings
68 reviews

About the Course

This course is the first of a series that aims to teach you the foundational skills in Salesforce that will prepare you for a variety of entry-level sales roles, including the sales operations specialist position. This course is designed for beginners. No previous experience in Salesforce, sales, or CRM is necessary to be successful. In this course, you will be introduced to essential concepts like the fundamentals of the sales process. You'll also learn about what Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems are and what they are used for, you'll dive into Salesforce's main products and their use cases, and you will gain a working knowledge of the key functionalities of the Salesforce Sales Cloud that help support a business’s growth. This course is the first step in your learning journey with Salesforce. It will provide you with the foundation you need to go into depth with more advanced Salesforce tools taught later in the certificate, and ultimately launch your new career. Please note that if you already have background knowledge in sales and CRM, or if you want to dive immediately into content that goes into more depth with Salesforce, it is recommended that you start with Course 2 in this certificate: Lead Management in Salesforce....

Top reviews

TO

May 31, 2021

I really liked this course , especially the program and the partnership with Trailblaze , i wish other specializations were like this one

MM

Feb 9, 2022

I enjoyed the experiential learnign that took place in Week 4. It solidified the ideas and material from the other weeks.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 74 Reviews for Sales and CRM Overview

By Khadiza S

Oct 27, 2021

If anyone interested in learning about Salesforce and doesn't know how to start or where to go, I must tell you that this is the perfect course which would give you a great experience to enter in Salesforce ecosystem. If anyone want to get Salesforce Administrator Certificate, I would highly recommend to complete this course first. This course's fourth week is all about Salesforce platform.

By Timothy S

Feb 18, 2022

Very well prepared and informative; touches on the many aspects at work behind the scenes of sales and marketing, defines and organizes the working parts, gives a healthy dose of "sales speak" and shows how incomplete customer data and perfoming redundant tasks interfere with success (and demonstrates a software service that can help make things right)

By Taher E O

Jun 1, 2021

I really liked this course , especially the program and the partnership with Trailblaze , i wish other specializations were like this one

By SAYANDEEP B

Jul 1, 2021

I did not receive my Course Completion certificate despite compeleting all the modules (including trailhead badges ) still it is not showing completed

By LoveNut M

Jun 13, 2021

​Wow! The past 4 weeks have been amazing. Such insightful and reflective lessons throughout the course. I found the basic ins and outs of the entire sales process to be interesting along with the Salesforce and trailhead. Yeah, surely going to look out for the professional certificate.

By Nasreen Q

Jul 9, 2021

R​eading material and videos were easy to understand especially for beinngers. Resume help sections were helpful additon. I would recommend a troubleshoot page that informs students that their browser may cause an issue instead if having to go to discussions and look through a thread.

By Pamela R

Dec 9, 2021

Great introductory course that really helps you understand the fundamentals of sales teams and how they fit into the CRM tool Salesforce. The big picture has been helpful along with a quick intro of how to use Salesforce training programs.

By Alyce N

Sep 11, 2021

I didn't know much about Salesforce before joining this course and have to admit I was a bit intimidated. This course melted those fears and made me excited to delve deeper into the intricacies of Salesforce.

By Dr. G S

Dec 11, 2021

I​t was a great introduction. The reading was very good and assisted in the learning experience. The trailhead start was inspiring to do more.

By Megan M

Feb 10, 2022

I enjoyed the experiential learnign that took place in Week 4. It solidified the ideas and material from the other weeks.

By Brian M

Dec 16, 2021

Great course, starts with basics of sales and finishes with intro to Salesforce and CRM, can't wait to dive deeper!

By Richard J T

Jun 14, 2021

This course enabled me to know more about the CRM and to discover that it can also be useful in financial service.

By Ihab J

Feb 22, 2022

It was great learning and I recommend this course to every beginner who is willing to start his journey in sales

By Ferdinand E I

Jan 19, 2022

This is very good course for anyone who wishes to go into sales. The materials in this course are top notch.

By Marco E J F

Oct 1, 2021

Very good and clear introduction to Salesforce. Up to date materials. Well designed and engaging.

By Rodrigo C G

Mar 1, 2022

I think this Course its mandatory if You dont know nothing about Salesforce. Its really helpful.

By Triptohome .

Nov 30, 2021

The teaching methodology is very nice and lets you understand the core concept very easily.

By Umme J

Oct 17, 2021

This course has greatly aided me in learning Salesforce on the job. Thank you so much!

By Liliana P

Apr 25, 2022

G​reat, fun and very interesting! I really recomended to anyone, its a great start!!

By 張啟慧

Jul 9, 2021

Basic and useful knowledges of Salesforce. Can't wait for the advanced courses.

By Jacinda Q

Jul 15, 2021

very easy to follow along. I wish my college modules followed a similar format

By Santiago P I

Dec 24, 2021

Excellent!!! a really interesting and dynamic learning.

Highly reccommended.

By Noel T

Sep 12, 2021

A meaningful and concise introduction into the world of CRM and Salesforce

By Patrick S

Jun 22, 2021

Good baseline and review for those who have used the platform previously

By TanyaMarie L

Mar 30, 2022

The details were easy to understand and instructions easy to follow.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder