Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers.
Trailhead is Salesforce’s free online learning platform that empowers anyone to skill up for the future. Trailhead reduces barriers to entry for all - regardless of gender, ethnicity, education level or socioeconomic background - to join the workforce of the future with access to over 800 badges covering business, tech, Salesforce and soft skills. More than 2 million learners today are skilling up and earning resume-worthy credentials on Trailhead, all while discovering new career opportunities and connecting with the vibrant Trailblazer Community. To learn more visit Trailhead.salesforce.com