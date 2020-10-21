About this Course

46,546 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Salesforce Sales Development Representative
Beginner Level

You should have:

- Speaking, writing, & computer skills

- Willingness to learn tech tools

- Hunger for feedback & coaching

- Growth mindset

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Confidently articulate the purpose and power of the SDR role in the tech industry

  • Effectively select strategies and tools for developing a winning professional mindset

  • Justify strategies for time management and prioritization that yield results in your personal and professional life

  • Compose plans for taking responsibility for your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being within personal and professional relationships

Skills you will gain

  • Sales
  • Sales Development
  • teamwork
  • Time management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Salesforce Sales Development Representative
Beginner Level

You should have:

- Speaking, writing, & computer skills

- Willingness to learn tech tools

- Hunger for feedback & coaching

- Growth mindset

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Salesforce

Placeholder

SV Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(6,964 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Break into the World of Tech Sales

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 54 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Adopt the Winning Professional Mindset

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Crush Goals through Time Management and Prioritization

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 63 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Collaborate in a Top-Performing Team

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GROUNDWORK FOR SUCCESS IN SALES DEVELOPMENT

View all reviews

About the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate

Salesforce Sales Development Representative

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder