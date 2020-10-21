This is Course 1 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete later courses, please ensure you have completed this course before moving on.
This course is here to introduce you to the key role of a Sales Development Representative at a tech company. We want you to develop a winning professional mindset powered by emotional literacy, strategic thinking, time management, and task prioritization. We’ll also focus on how you’ll be managing your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being in both your personal and professional life. Course 1 in the Sales Development Representative (SDR) Professional Certificate will give you the necessary skills to launch a career in the non-technical side of the tech industry. In this course you will learn to: - Confidently articulate the purpose and power of the SDR role in the tech industry - Effectively select strategies and tools for developing a winning professional mindset - Justify strategies for time management and prioritization that yield results in your personal and professional life - Compose plans for taking responsibility for your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being within personal and professional relationships To be successful in this course, you should have: - An ability to communicate in verbal and written form in a way that is accessible and understandable by a general audience (you don’t need to be formal or refined) - Baseline computer literacy (you must be able to use a word processor, web search, and email) - Familiarity with social media, including LinkedIn - Ability and willingness to learn new technology tools - Motivation to grow personally and professionally - Hunger for feedback and coaching