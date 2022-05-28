About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Salesforce Sales Development Representative
Beginner Level

To be successful you should have completed the previous courses in this training.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the process of asking strategic questions, establishing trust, identifying pain points and proposing value in efforts to closing a sale

  • Identify your Ideal Customer Profile and target persona to build a lead list, qualify prospects, and leverage data to drive activity

  • Investigate various outreach channels and generate a call script incorporating Conversational Selling strategies

  • Develop a foundation for emotional intelligence in a sales context and generate an empathetic email

Skills you will gain

  • Sales Development
  • cold emailing
  • Sales
  • objection handling
  • Cold Calling
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Learn the Conversational Selling Methodology

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 70 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Generate Leads and Narrow Your Prospect List

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Apply Conversational Selling Across Multiple Channels

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 77 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Get Results with Emotional Intelligence

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes

