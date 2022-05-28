This is Course 3 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete the course, please ensure you have taken Course 1: Groundwork for Success in Sales Development and Course 2: Foundations for Interviewing with Confidence.
This course will dive into the 8 principles of SV Academy’s Conversational Selling Methodology, which will optimize you for success. You’ll be able to integrate these principles not only in the real world, but in your career. Additionally, you’ll be taught SV Academy’s unique approach to objection handling and framework for high-quality prospecting. Course 3 in the Sales Development Representative (SDR) Professional Certificate will give you the necessary skills to launch a career in the non-technical side of the tech industry. By the end of the course, you will be able to: - Understand the process of asking strategic questions, establishing trust, identifying pain points and proposing value in efforts to closing a sale - Identify and empathize with your Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) and target persona to build a high-quality lead list, efficiently qualify prospects, and leverage data to drive activity - Investigate various outreach channels and generate a call script incorporating Conversational Selling strategies - Develop a foundation for emotional intelligence in a sales context and generate an empathetic email - Generate a multi-channel sales strategy to outreach prospects via phone, email, video, and social media To be successful in this course, you should have: - An ability to communicate in verbal and written form in a way that is accessible and understandable by a general audience (you don’t need to be formal or refined) - Baseline computer literacy (you must be able to use a word processor, web search, and email) - Familiarity with social media, including LinkedIn - Ability and willingness to learn new technology tools - Motivation to grow personally and professionally - Hunger for feedback and coaching - Successfully completed the previous courses in this training