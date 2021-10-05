By Noel T•
Oct 5, 2021
The best part of the course, a revelation compared to my previous sales experience.
By Roberto C•
Apr 8, 2022
Great as whole course for SDR.
By CHIRAG•
Dec 8, 2020
THANK YOU
By travis g•
Dec 16, 2021
The course was interesting, the interaction was vague it been one sided communication. I was a student at a local community college. So while i am trying to learn its been very a very distractive situation in regard to noticing all the adverse opinion as to human interaction Questions answers even in discussion forum . I dont think it has to be that way but adverse opinion is not ready for change and is going to constantly lend itself to defending the negative points. For this reason and this reason only i am rating the course a 3 star. The actual cirricullum was informative and I thought to be at least as good and better than my experience of online learning at the local community college. its to bad When people are attempting to get what they need how the advocates destruct the attempt. I hope that you can see my point. In addition to ths point the peer revew process could stand some improvement but it iis not the end all be all . Which is the opinion of many conventional students in the classroom on campus . Thanks for allowing me this tme to express this point. The bottom line is your doing something about training people for a skill so the can move forward ,that was not happening before awe got a lot of literature and live lectures whch in fact live lecturess were leaving a human contact point that measures higher ratings in response but you could replay it if you missed something in your notes. The last thing is the Not yet theory is only applied by Instructors who care in conventional learning they are only concerned with keeping their job and that would not be a problem if they recognize in higher percentages that students develope over time time. But as competition would have it Failure an option in the eye of conventional learning and its supporters, and without failure the ruler looses authority and educating becomes the primary focus. Leadership and guidance just glorifies the personal perspective when the dictating ruler looses authority to educating and learning. Thank you
By Adam J•
Mar 5, 2022
Peer review system is not well regulated. Needs to be improved.