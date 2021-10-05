Chevron Left
4.7
stars
11 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

This is Course 3 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete the course, please ensure you have taken Course 1: Groundwork for Success in Sales Development and Course 2: Foundations for Interviewing with Confidence. This course will dive into the 8 principles of SV Academy’s Conversational Selling Methodology, which will optimize you for success. You’ll be able to integrate these principles not only in the real world, but in your career. Additionally, you’ll be taught SV Academy’s unique approach to objection handling and framework for high-quality prospecting. Course 3 in the Sales Development Representative (SDR) Professional Certificate will give you the necessary skills to launch a career in the non-technical side of the tech industry. By the end of the course, you will be able to: - Understand the process of asking strategic questions, establishing trust, identifying pain points and proposing value in efforts to closing a sale - Identify and empathize with your Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) and target persona to build a high-quality lead list, efficiently qualify prospects, and leverage data to drive activity - Investigate various outreach channels and generate a call script incorporating Conversational Selling strategies - Develop a foundation for emotional intelligence in a sales context and generate an empathetic email - Generate a multi-channel sales strategy to outreach prospects via phone, email, video, and social media To be successful in this course, you should have: - An ability to communicate in verbal and written form in a way that is accessible and understandable by a general audience (you don’t need to be formal or refined) - Baseline computer literacy (you must be able to use a word processor, web search, and email) - Familiarity with social media, including LinkedIn - Ability and willingness to learn new technology tools - Motivation to grow personally and professionally - Hunger for feedback and coaching - Successfully completed the previous courses in this training...
By Noel T

Oct 5, 2021

The best part of the course, a revelation compared to my previous sales experience.

By Roberto C

Apr 8, 2022

Great as whole course for SDR.

By CHIRAG

Dec 8, 2020

THANK YOU

By travis g

Dec 16, 2021

The course was interesting, the interaction was vague it been one sided communication. I was a student at a local community college. So while i am trying to learn its been very a very distractive situation in regard to noticing all the adverse opinion as to human interaction Questions answers even in discussion forum . I dont think it has to be that way but adverse opinion is not ready for change and is going to constantly lend itself to defending the negative points. For this reason and this reason only i am rating the course a 3 star. The actual cirricullum was informative and I thought to be at least as good and better than my experience of online learning at the local community college. its to bad When people are attempting to get what they need how the advocates destruct the attempt. I hope that you can see my point. In addition to ths point the peer revew process could stand some improvement but it iis not the end all be all . Which is the opinion of many conventional students in the classroom on campus . Thanks for allowing me this tme to express this point. The bottom line is your doing something about training people for a skill so the can move forward ,that was not happening before awe got a lot of literature and live lectures whch in fact live lecturess were leaving a human contact point that measures higher ratings in response but you could replay it if you missed something in your notes. The last thing is the Not yet theory is only applied by Instructors who care in conventional learning they are only concerned with keeping their job and that would not be a problem if they recognize in higher percentages that students develope over time time. But as competition would have it Failure an option in the eye of conventional learning and its supporters, and without failure the ruler looses authority and educating becomes the primary focus. Leadership and guidance just glorifies the personal perspective when the dictating ruler looses authority to educating and learning. Thank you

By Adam J

Mar 5, 2022

Peer review system is not well regulated. Needs to be improved.

