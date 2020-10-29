About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Salesforce Sales Development Representative
Beginner Level

To be successful you should have completed Course 1 in this training.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop an understanding of the tech industry landscape in order to cultivate a long term career plan

  • Construct an intimate understanding of your audience and express a personal story that is unforgettable

  • Formulate a results-driven professional portfolio that showcases your track record and sets you apart from other candidates

  • Create a lasting impression through the interview process

Skills you will gain

  • Personal Advertisement
  • Audience
  • interviewing
  • Personal Branding
  • Resume writing
Course 2 of 5 in the
Salesforce Sales Development Representative
Beginner Level

To be successful you should have completed Course 1 in this training.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Salesforce

SV Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Unlock a Rewarding Career

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Build Your Personal Brand

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Create a Powerful Professional Portfolio

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Become an Interview Superstar

5 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 90 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate

Salesforce Sales Development Representative

Frequently Asked Questions

