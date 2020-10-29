This is Course 2 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete the course, please ensure you have taken Course 1: Groundwork for Success in Sales Development.
The goal of this course is to prepare you to build your professional tech sales portfolio, and develop and leverage your personal and professional brand. You will be primed to ace your interview and leave a lasting impression on your future employer. These skills will get you in the door of a fast-growing tech company and launch your tech sales career. Course 2 in the Sales Development Representative (SDR) Professional Certificate will give you the necessary skills to launch a career in the non-technical side of the tech industry. By the end of the course, you will be able to: - Develop an understanding of the tech industry landscape in order to cultivate a long term career plan - Construct an intimate understanding of your audience and express a personal story that is unforgettable - Formulate a results-driven professional portfolio that showcases your track record and sets you apart from other candidates - Create a lasting impression through the interview process To be successful in this course, you should have: - An ability to communicate in verbal and written form in a way that is accessible and understandable by a general audience (you don’t need to be formal or refined) - Baseline computer literacy (you must be able to use a word processor, web search, and email) - Familiarity with social media, including LinkedIn - Ability and willingness to learn new technology tools - Motivation to grow personally and professionally - Hunger for feedback and coaching - Successfully completed Course 1 in this training