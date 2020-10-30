OS
May 11, 2022
This course contained every knowledge I needed to start applying for jobs even without so much job experience. It explains how to differentiate oneself from the crowd going into an interview.
JM
Oct 29, 2020
By Sinem D•
Nov 9, 2021
I had to wait so long for grade, after I submitted my assignment even though I post it twice on discussion form.
By CHIRAG•
Dec 6, 2020
THANK YOU
By Patrick J•
Dec 5, 2021
If I was just rating the instructors I would give 5 stars but I am getting frustrated with the examples they use for how to craft resumes and build linkedin profiles. I understand the need to be results driven and metric oriented, but the examples they use seem out of touch with the students likely to be taking this course. Maybe its just me but I am taking this course to become an SDR but they constantly use examples as if you should already be able to talk about how I overshot my quota by 120%, or after a bad week of cold-calling I consulted with my manager and did better the next week. It doesn't really help me as somewhat who is coming from an industry that is not currently reliant on metrics. When they do use examples that might be more relevant to someone like me, for university students for example, It is always something like I was president of so and so association, we cannot all be presidents of student organizations. I just hoped they would ground their examples for people who are not already achieving at a high level in this industry. If I already had an SDR role I would likely be focusing my learning efforts in a different direction, so examples with the premise that I already have a vast set of "results" to include on my resume or profile seems out of touch. I need help crafting a resume to land my first SDR role not get a better one. It reminds me of job-hunting when the entry-level position requires years of experience. Where am I to draw this experience from if not from an entry-level position. Perhaps I am projecting my own situation as the basis of my assumption for the majority of fellow students, but I would be willing to bet I am not alone on this
By Nan D•
Mar 13, 2021
The grading process is very slow. It takes weeks to receive it which delays the process of getting a certificate and wastes time.
By Onaivi S•
By zia i•
Dec 30, 2021
A great course, not only for advancing sales skills, but also on helping people to get a sales job.
By Karthika N•
May 10, 2022
It won't allow you to finish course without the peer review and it's tough because some of us want to finish and do many other certifications but because there is no one to review your work or other don't submit soon enough you're left waiting for days to finish a course