This is Course 4 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete the course, please ensure you have taken Course 1: Groundwork for Success in Sales Development, Course 2: Foundations for Interviewing with Confidence, and 3: Conversational Selling Playbook for SDRs.
To be successful you should have completed the previous courses in this training.
Examine and navigate the tech stack and stay up-to-date on the latest tech tools used in the tech sales workforce
Understand the basic principles of customer relation management (CRM) tools and how to use them effectively as part of your workflow
Use sales intelligence tools to find prospects and optimize your workflow
Formulate bulletproof outreach strategies to engage with prospective customers
- Prospecting
- video prospecting
- Sales Development
- sales engagement
- Customer Relationship Management Software
Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers.
SV Academy
We prepare tomorrow's tech leaders for today's jobs. SV Academy’s mission is to democratize access to the tech industry for job-seekers from diverse backgrounds—60% of our learners are women, 42% are Black/Latinx, and 70% are first-generation college graduates. Since 2017, SV Academy has helped produce nearly $100M in job offers for its community.
Tech Tool Basics for Sales Development
Explore how top-performing salespeople leverage tech tools, resourcefulness, and creative problem-solving to drive results.
Ground Your Workflow with Salesforce
Discover Salesforce, a foundational tool for sales development and tech industry professionals.
Optimize Your Workflow with Sales Intelligence Tools
Gain practical knowledge of sales intelligence, data enrichment, and call analysis tools.
Strategize, Interact, and Track with Sales Engagement Tools
Learn how to leverage engagement tools and generate bulletproof outreach strategies.
If you’ve always wanted a rewarding career, the tech sales industry may be the path for you. If you’re an ambitious problem-solver who likes to win, you’ll find tech sales not only fulfilling, but lucrative as well. As the tech industry continuously introduces innovative services and products, tech sales roles have become more crucial than ever. SDRs are in the front lines of the tech biz, connecting with customers and clients, and coming up with the smartest solutions for their problems. Sales Development Representatives aren’t just important to the business — they’re essential.
