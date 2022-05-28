About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Salesforce Sales Development Representative
Beginner Level

To be successful you should have completed the previous courses in this training.

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Examine and navigate the tech stack and stay up-to-date on the latest tech tools used in the tech sales workforce

  • Understand the basic principles of customer relation management (CRM) tools and how to use them effectively as part of your workflow

  • Use sales intelligence tools to find prospects and optimize your workflow

  • Formulate bulletproof outreach strategies to engage with prospective customers

Skills you will gain

  • Prospecting
  • video prospecting
  • Sales Development
  • sales engagement
  • Customer Relationship Management Software
Course 4 of 5 in the
Salesforce Sales Development Representative
Beginner Level

To be successful you should have completed the previous courses in this training.

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Salesforce

SV Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Tech Tool Basics for Sales Development

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

15 hours to complete

Ground Your Workflow with Salesforce

15 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 17 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Optimize Your Workflow with Sales Intelligence Tools

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Strategize, Interact, and Track with Sales Engagement Tools

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate

Salesforce Sales Development Representative

Frequently Asked Questions

