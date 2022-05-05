Learner Reviews & Feedback for Boosting Productivity through the Tech Stack by Salesforce
About the Course
This is Course 4 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete the course, please ensure you have taken Course 1: Groundwork for Success in Sales Development, Course 2: Foundations for Interviewing with Confidence, and 3: Conversational Selling Playbook for SDRs.
This course demonstrates how to enhance productivity by implementing tech tools that streamline your SDR workflow. You’ll be introduced to a variety of best-in-class sales software that will help you achieve the most optimal results — every time. By the end of the course, you’ll feel confident in formulating bulletproof outreach strategies in order to engage with prospective customers.
Course 4 in the Sales Development Representative (SDR) Professional Certificate will give you the necessary skills to launch a career in the non-technical side of the tech industry.
By the end of the course, you will be able to:
- Examine and navigate the tech stack and stay up-to-date on the latest tech tools used in the tech sales workforce
- Understand the basic principles of customer relation management (CRM) tools and how to use them effectively as part of your workflow
- Use sales intelligence tools to find prospects and optimize your workflow
- Formulate bulletproof outreach strategies to engage with prospective customers
- Apply the power of social media and video to find and connect with prospects
To be successful in this course, you should have:
- An ability to communicate in verbal and written form in a way that is accessible and understandable by a general audience (you don’t need to be formal or refined)
- Baseline computer literacy (you must be able to use a word processor, web search, and email)
- Familiarity with social media, including LinkedIn
- Ability and willingness to learn new technology tools
- Motivation to grow personally and professionally
- Hunger for feedback and coaching
- Successfully completed the previous courses in this training...
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Boosting Productivity through the Tech Stack
By Jin L
•
May 5, 2022
great, learned a lot!
By Claran W
•
Dec 17, 2020
good project
By CHIRAG
•
Dec 2, 2020
THANK YOU
By Sonny H
•
Feb 9, 2021
Cant even complete it. Has been locked for weeks, still waiting on a fix.