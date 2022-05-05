Chevron Left
Back to Boosting Productivity through the Tech Stack

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Boosting Productivity through the Tech Stack by Salesforce

About the Course

This is Course 4 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete the course, please ensure you have taken Course 1: Groundwork for Success in Sales Development, Course 2: Foundations for Interviewing with Confidence, and 3: Conversational Selling Playbook for SDRs. This course demonstrates how to enhance productivity by implementing tech tools that streamline your SDR workflow. You’ll be introduced to a variety of best-in-class sales software that will help you achieve the most optimal results — every time. By the end of the course, you’ll feel confident in formulating bulletproof outreach strategies in order to engage with prospective customers. Course 4 in the Sales Development Representative (SDR) Professional Certificate will give you the necessary skills to launch a career in the non-technical side of the tech industry. By the end of the course, you will be able to: - Examine and navigate the tech stack and stay up-to-date on the latest tech tools used in the tech sales workforce - Understand the basic principles of customer relation management (CRM) tools and how to use them effectively as part of your workflow - Use sales intelligence tools to find prospects and optimize your workflow - Formulate bulletproof outreach strategies to engage with prospective customers - Apply the power of social media and video to find and connect with prospects To be successful in this course, you should have: - An ability to communicate in verbal and written form in a way that is accessible and understandable by a general audience (you don’t need to be formal or refined) - Baseline computer literacy (you must be able to use a word processor, web search, and email) - Familiarity with social media, including LinkedIn - Ability and willingness to learn new technology tools - Motivation to grow personally and professionally - Hunger for feedback and coaching - Successfully completed the previous courses in this training...
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Boosting Productivity through the Tech Stack

By Jin L

May 5, 2022

great, learned a lot!

By Claran W

Dec 17, 2020

good project

By CHIRAG

Dec 2, 2020

THANK YOU

By Sonny H

Feb 9, 2021

Cant even complete it. Has been locked for weeks, still waiting on a fix.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder