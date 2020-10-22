Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Groundwork for Success in Sales Development by Salesforce

4.5
stars
178 ratings
38 reviews

About the Course

This is Course 1 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete later courses, please ensure you have completed this course before moving on. This course is here to introduce you to the key role of a Sales Development Representative at a tech company. We want you to develop a winning professional mindset powered by emotional literacy, strategic thinking, time management, and task prioritization. We’ll also focus on how you’ll be managing your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being in both your personal and professional life. Course 1 in the Sales Development Representative (SDR) Professional Certificate will give you the necessary skills to launch a career in the non-technical side of the tech industry. In this course you will learn to: - Confidently articulate the purpose and power of the SDR role in the tech industry - Effectively select strategies and tools for developing a winning professional mindset - Justify strategies for time management and prioritization that yield results in your personal and professional life - Compose plans for taking responsibility for your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being within personal and professional relationships To be successful in this course, you should have: - An ability to communicate in verbal and written form in a way that is accessible and understandable by a general audience (you don’t need to be formal or refined) - Baseline computer literacy (you must be able to use a word processor, web search, and email) - Familiarity with social media, including LinkedIn - Ability and willingness to learn new technology tools - Motivation to grow personally and professionally - Hunger for feedback and coaching...

Top reviews

RN

Nov 4, 2020

In this course you acquire more than what is expected, you find colleagues and people willing to help and from this start teamwork, great experiences and learning

BG

Nov 20, 2020

This course does a fantastic job setting the foundations for a successful career in the exciting world of tech sales.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 41 Reviews for Groundwork for Success in Sales Development

By Rabiu A

Oct 22, 2020

A very perfect way of coaching and grooming to achieve success in becoming a successful SDR

By Wale A

Oct 8, 2020

This course has been an eye opener and mind blowing

The Future is wonderful and bright

By Eric I

Nov 23, 2020

I must confess, in recent years I have struggled to go this far in any course that I started let alone completing one. As a father of 3 (the youngest is just 9months old) and an entrepreneur, I get overwhelmed. The layout and process of this course made it easy for me to push myself and commit to it. The fact that you thought growth mindset early in the course helped position me and my mindset and that became a driver for me. I enjoyed the course, the instructors are awesome and I am so glad. I know this is course 1 of 5, but I am feeling a sense of accomplishment; I believe it will serve as a motivating factor for me to continue and even do some other courses.

THANK YOU GUYS!

By Bobby Q

Oct 20, 2021

This was an amazing course. A lot of what I learned, I used in a previous job. However, in applying this information to an SDR Role broadens my way of thinking. I did a lot of self-reflection: Fueling a Growth Mindset, having grit, focusing on near wins, building self-confidence, understanding my working style and energy patterns, and finally habits of tactical strategy. I also learned the 80:20 rule. I actually wrote this on a whiteboard at my work, and told my colleagues about it. In the final week I learned more on being accountable and taking full responsibility. I highly recommend this course to anyone.

By PAUL M

Nov 28, 2020

At first I struggled with application created for this course but after some time I got used and enjoyed it well. Another thing that interested me is that you combined video and notes and students are able to save notes on the app.The lectures were not fast so that those of us that English is not a mother language can understand better .Thank your the entire time to your support. And my special appreciation should go to madam Naomi, you are indeed a gifted lecture

By zia i

Jul 17, 2021

This is a great course and I'll definitely recommend it to anyone who wants to be a Sales Development Representative, or any position in sales, especially in tech companies. Even if you already have a career in sales, this course will help you improve your efficiency and become a better salesperson.

By Gung M

Dec 6, 2020

This is one of the most practical courses I ever had through online learning. It gives not only you the basics of the sales process, explanation about the job desk within the roles involved, but it also gives you training on soft-skills for your personal and professional life.

By Isaac F

May 20, 2021

I learned a lot in this first course. I learned what AE, SDR, CSM, KPI, outbound, inbound, outreach, prospecting, leads, and more. I also learned strategy to manage time and how to handle real life situations in the tech sale career.

By Aina J J

Dec 18, 2020

it´s a good introduction to sales and give you lot of important mindset skills to apply any any job/role you will end up doing. I like it!

most of the subtitles are correct and works but two videos were not working.

By Jennifer S

Jun 8, 2021

This has been an amazing experience from start to finish. I definitely recommend whether seasoned or beginning in your career. Thank you SV Academy and Salesforce for the excellent content and leadership.

By RODRIGO N

Nov 5, 2020

By Brittney G

Nov 20, 2020

By Sebastian M

Jan 2, 2021

great course and practical. The foundation for being good at work and create a winner mindset

By John A

Apr 25, 2022

I​ found this call very insightful and once you put in the work, you get more understanding.

By HECTOR C C C

Jan 26, 2021

I loved, the mix of activities, quizes , videos, articles make this course so valuble!

By ashwin d

Aug 1, 2021

Good Information helping us understand basics of sales and the mindset of and SDR

By Paula J

Jan 2, 2021

The content on this course is really amazing and useful . I strongly recommend it

By Jacqueline M H

Sep 22, 2021

​really enjoyed this course. The work load was good ans flexible with life

By Natalie L

Nov 1, 2020

Great course that teaches the foundations of the SDR role very well.

By Michael M

Feb 17, 2021

excellent class and not only if you are a beginner in sales

By sulimon

Jul 24, 2021

Amazing course great insight into the world of sales

By Sonia C D

Mar 1, 2021

Very complet and practical with real-life cases.

By Bruno S

Mar 4, 2022

Otimo curso e muto didatico.

By ELIAS P N

Feb 14, 2021

Thank you Coursera!

By Felix G M R

Mar 31, 2021

Great resource !

