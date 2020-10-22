RN
Nov 4, 2020
In this course you acquire more than what is expected, you find colleagues and people willing to help and from this start teamwork, great experiences and learning
BG
Nov 20, 2020
This course does a fantastic job setting the foundations for a successful career in the exciting world of tech sales.
By Rabiu A•
Oct 22, 2020
A very perfect way of coaching and grooming to achieve success in becoming a successful SDR
By Wale A•
Oct 8, 2020
This course has been an eye opener and mind blowing
The Future is wonderful and bright
By Eric I•
Nov 23, 2020
I must confess, in recent years I have struggled to go this far in any course that I started let alone completing one. As a father of 3 (the youngest is just 9months old) and an entrepreneur, I get overwhelmed. The layout and process of this course made it easy for me to push myself and commit to it. The fact that you thought growth mindset early in the course helped position me and my mindset and that became a driver for me. I enjoyed the course, the instructors are awesome and I am so glad. I know this is course 1 of 5, but I am feeling a sense of accomplishment; I believe it will serve as a motivating factor for me to continue and even do some other courses.
THANK YOU GUYS!
By Bobby Q•
Oct 20, 2021
This was an amazing course. A lot of what I learned, I used in a previous job. However, in applying this information to an SDR Role broadens my way of thinking. I did a lot of self-reflection: Fueling a Growth Mindset, having grit, focusing on near wins, building self-confidence, understanding my working style and energy patterns, and finally habits of tactical strategy. I also learned the 80:20 rule. I actually wrote this on a whiteboard at my work, and told my colleagues about it. In the final week I learned more on being accountable and taking full responsibility. I highly recommend this course to anyone.
By PAUL M•
Nov 28, 2020
At first I struggled with application created for this course but after some time I got used and enjoyed it well. Another thing that interested me is that you combined video and notes and students are able to save notes on the app.The lectures were not fast so that those of us that English is not a mother language can understand better .Thank your the entire time to your support. And my special appreciation should go to madam Naomi, you are indeed a gifted lecture
By zia i•
Jul 17, 2021
This is a great course and I'll definitely recommend it to anyone who wants to be a Sales Development Representative, or any position in sales, especially in tech companies. Even if you already have a career in sales, this course will help you improve your efficiency and become a better salesperson.
By Gung M•
Dec 6, 2020
This is one of the most practical courses I ever had through online learning. It gives not only you the basics of the sales process, explanation about the job desk within the roles involved, but it also gives you training on soft-skills for your personal and professional life.
By Isaac F•
May 20, 2021
I learned a lot in this first course. I learned what AE, SDR, CSM, KPI, outbound, inbound, outreach, prospecting, leads, and more. I also learned strategy to manage time and how to handle real life situations in the tech sale career.
By Aina J J•
Dec 18, 2020
it´s a good introduction to sales and give you lot of important mindset skills to apply any any job/role you will end up doing. I like it!
most of the subtitles are correct and works but two videos were not working.
By Jennifer S•
Jun 8, 2021
This has been an amazing experience from start to finish. I definitely recommend whether seasoned or beginning in your career. Thank you SV Academy and Salesforce for the excellent content and leadership.
By RODRIGO N•
Nov 5, 2020
By Brittney G•
Nov 20, 2020
By Sebastian M•
Jan 2, 2021
great course and practical. The foundation for being good at work and create a winner mindset
By John A•
Apr 25, 2022
I found this call very insightful and once you put in the work, you get more understanding.
By HECTOR C C C•
Jan 26, 2021
I loved, the mix of activities, quizes , videos, articles make this course so valuble!
By ashwin d•
Aug 1, 2021
Good Information helping us understand basics of sales and the mindset of and SDR
By Paula J•
Jan 2, 2021
The content on this course is really amazing and useful . I strongly recommend it
By Jacqueline M H•
Sep 22, 2021
really enjoyed this course. The work load was good ans flexible with life
By Natalie L•
Nov 1, 2020
Great course that teaches the foundations of the SDR role very well.
By Michael M•
Feb 17, 2021
excellent class and not only if you are a beginner in sales
By sulimon•
Jul 24, 2021
Amazing course great insight into the world of sales
By Sonia C D•
Mar 1, 2021
Very complet and practical with real-life cases.
By Bruno S•
Mar 4, 2022
Otimo curso e muto didatico.
By ELIAS P N•
Feb 14, 2021
Thank you Coursera!
By Felix G M R•
Mar 31, 2021
Great resource !