The Salesforce economy will create more than $1 trillion in new revenue and 4.2 million jobs between 2019 and 2024. Developed in partnership with Trailhead — Salesforce's official learning platform — this certificate aims to teach you the foundational skills in Salesforce that will prepare you for a variety of entry-level sales roles, including the sales operations specialist position. This certificate is designed for beginners. No previous experience in Salesforce, sales, or CRM is necessary to be successful. Through four courses, you will learn the fundamentals of CRM, how to manage leads in Salesforce, how to manage opportunities in Salesforce, how to use Salesforce to ensure customer success, and how to effectively leverage Salesforce data through reports and dashboards.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will work hands-on in Salesforce to solve real world business problems for a fictional social media company. Throughout the certificate, learners will build a portfolio highlighting use cases where they leverage tools in the Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to make the work of a sales team more efficient and effective during the sales process. Adopting the role of a sales operations specialist, learners will demonstrate how to optimize the work of marketing associates, sales development representatives, account executives, and sales managers.