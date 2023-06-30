Salesforce
Operaciones de ventas de Salesforce Professional Certificate
Salesforce

Operaciones de ventas de Salesforce Professional Certificate

Launch Your Career in Salesforce. Learn the foundational skills in Salesforce needed to start a new career.

Taught in Spanish

Trailhead
Anthony Jones
Angela Prakash

Instructors: Trailhead

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Professional Certificate - 4 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Build reports, charts and dashboards in Salesforce to communicate relevant information about sales performance to stakeholders and executives.

  • Use Salesforce Sales Cloud Lightning to manage accounts, opportunities, products, quotes, and contracts.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Professional Certificate - 4 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Prepare for a career in Business

  • Receive professional-level training from Salesforce
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Salesforce
Placeholder

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera's job search guide

¹Based on Coursera learner outcome survey responses, United States, 2021.

Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Professional Certificate - 4 course series

Resumen de ventas y CRM

Course 122 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explique cómo funciona el CRM en el contexto de ventas, mercadeo y servicio al cliente en las empresas modernas.

  • Articule casos de uso sobre cómo Salesforce puede proporcionar valor a los equipos de ventas.

  • Navegue por Trailhead, la plataforma de aprendizaje oficial de Salesforce.

  • Demuestre un conocimiento práctico de los aspectos básicos de Salesforce Sales Cloud.

Administración de clientes potenciales en Salesforce

Course 232 hours

What you'll learn

  • Demostrar un conocimiento profundo de cómo trabajan juntos los equipos de ventas durante el proceso de captación de clientes potenciales.

  • Diferenciar entre objetos, campos y registros de Salesforce en relación con la administración de datos del personal de ventas de Salesforce.

  • Importar datos a Salesforce y administrar la comunicación con los contactos y la calificación de los clientes potenciales.

Administración de oportunidades en Salesforce

Course 329 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describa de qué actividades de ventas suele ser responsable un ejecutivo de cuentas y cómo las apoyaría un especialista en operaciones de ventas.

  • Demostrar cómo los equipos de ventas hacen progresar las oportunidades mediante el proceso de ventas y cierran acuerdos en Salesforce.

  • Demostrar competencia en Salesforce Sales Cloud Lightning mediante la gestión de cuentas, oportunidades, productos, presupuestos y contratos.

Informes, paneles y éxito del cliente en Salesforce

Course 431 hours

What you'll learn

  • Entienda los procesos del agente de servicio o soporte y realícelos bien utilizando Case Management y Knowledge de Salesforce en Service Cloud.

  • Identifique el valor de usar Sales Cloud para crear informes para rastrear, mejorar y pronosticar varios aspectos del proceso de ventas

  • Cree informes, gráficos y paneles para comunicar información relevante sobre el rendimiento de ventas a las partes interesadas y ejecutivos.

Instructors

Trailhead
Salesforce
16 Courses105,075 learners

Offered by

Salesforce
Pathstream

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions