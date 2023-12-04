In the Sales Fundamentals course, you will build on and apply the previously learned concepts of lead generation and database management to obtain a deeper understanding of how real estate agents work with leads and how agents convert leads to potential, current, and future business. You will also learn how agents create a lasting client experience that fosters long-term relationships and continuously feeds new leads into their business. Additionally, you will explore the opportunity to grow a business with the rental market.
December 2023
21 assignments
There are 7 modules in this course
Welcome to Focus Your Lead Generation and Conversion, the first module of Sales Fundamentals. This module will build on the concepts of lead generation from the first course. You will learn more about what happens after you generate a lead, what it takes to convert a lead, and how to be purposeful about your lead generation efforts.
19 videos12 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts
Welcome to Maximize Your Database, the second module of Sales Fundamentals. This module will build on the concepts of building a database from the first course. You will learn more about managing your database and communicating with your database to leverage new, repeat, and referral business.
10 videos3 readings3 assignments
Welcome to Create Clients for Life, the third module of Sales Fundamentals. In this module, you will learn about client experience and its potential to impact business. You will consider what potential client experience you would want your clients to experience when working with you. You will explore effective communication methods and how you can combine client experience with effective communication to surpass expectations before, during, and after the transaction process.
16 videos8 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts
Welcome to Construct Cohesive Branding and Marketing, the fourth module of Sales Fundamentals. In this module, you will learn about the different components that come together to make a cohesive brand. You will learn about value propositions and create your own for your potential future career in real estate. You will learn more about the impact of social media when marketing a brand.
10 videos7 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Grow Your Business with Relationships, the fifth module of Sales Fundamentals. In this module, you will learn how establishing relationships outside of the clients in your database can help you grow your business. You will also learn about the referral opportunity and how to maintain relationships that continue to bring you referral business.
11 videos4 readings3 assignments
Welcome to Grow Your Business with the Real Opportunity, the final module of Sales Fundamentals. In this module, you will learn about the rental opportunity from two different viewpoints. First, you will learn how a real estate agent can help current homeowners rent the properties they own. Second, you will learn how a real estate agent can help people looking to rent a variety of property types. Finally, you will learn how a real estate agent can take advantage of the opportunities that come from property management.
12 videos3 readings4 assignments
Please watch and read the review materials for Sales Fundamentals before beginning the Peer Review Project.
1 video1 reading1 peer review
