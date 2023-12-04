Keller Williams
Sales Fundamentals
Keller Williams

Sales Fundamentals

This course is part of Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Dennis Russell
Julia Lashay

Instructors: Dennis Russell

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

21 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Entrepreneurship expertise

This course is part of the Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Keller Williams
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

Welcome to Focus Your Lead Generation and Conversion, the first module of Sales Fundamentals. This module will build on the concepts of lead generation from the first course. You will learn more about what happens after you generate a lead, what it takes to convert a lead, and how to be purposeful about your lead generation efforts.

What's included

19 videos12 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts

Welcome to Maximize Your Database, the second module of Sales Fundamentals. This module will build on the concepts of building a database from the first course. You will learn more about managing your database and communicating with your database to leverage new, repeat, and referral business.

What's included

10 videos3 readings3 assignments

Welcome to Create Clients for Life, the third module of Sales Fundamentals. In this module, you will learn about client experience and its potential to impact business. You will consider what potential client experience you would want your clients to experience when working with you. You will explore effective communication methods and how you can combine client experience with effective communication to surpass expectations before, during, and after the transaction process.

What's included

16 videos8 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts

Welcome to Construct Cohesive Branding and Marketing, the fourth module of Sales Fundamentals. In this module, you will learn about the different components that come together to make a cohesive brand. You will learn about value propositions and create your own for your potential future career in real estate. You will learn more about the impact of social media when marketing a brand.

What's included

10 videos7 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Grow Your Business with Relationships, the fifth module of Sales Fundamentals. In this module, you will learn how establishing relationships outside of the clients in your database can help you grow your business. You will also learn about the referral opportunity and how to maintain relationships that continue to bring you referral business.

What's included

11 videos4 readings3 assignments

Welcome to Grow Your Business with the Real Opportunity, the final module of Sales Fundamentals. In this module, you will learn about the rental opportunity from two different viewpoints. First, you will learn how a real estate agent can help current homeowners rent the properties they own. Second, you will learn how a real estate agent can help people looking to rent a variety of property types. Finally, you will learn how a real estate agent can take advantage of the opportunities that come from property management.

What's included

12 videos3 readings4 assignments

Please watch and read the review materials for Sales Fundamentals before beginning the Peer Review Project.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 peer review

Instructors

Dennis Russell
Keller Williams
1 Course895 learners
Julia Lashay
Keller Williams
5 Courses8,159 learners

Offered by

Keller Williams

Recommended if you're interested in Entrepreneurship

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Entrepreneurship? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions