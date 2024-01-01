Profile

Julia Lashay

Head of Inclusion and Belonging

    Bio

    Julia Lashay is a dominant force in the real estate sector with a remarkable 23-year career. Through her multifaceted roles as a real estate broker, trainer, speaker, author, and advisor, Julia continues to shape the future of real estate, embodying a vision steeped in empowerment, education, and equal opportunity. As a licensed real estate broker in Minnesota and Texas, her efforts transcend brokerage services, reaching into realms of diversity, equity, and inclusion. She serves as the spearhead of these initiatives as head of Inclusion and Belonging at Keller Williams Realty International, introducing groundbreaking strategies that foster an inclusive and harmonious workspace. Apart from her leadership roles, Julia has made substantial contributions as a public speaker and educator. She has authored cornerstone industry courses including "The Agent of Distinction" and "The Color of Real Estate," educating over 23,000 agents. Julia's energetic and knowledgeable speaking style has graced prominent platforms like the 2022 REALTOR® Conference & Expo, earning her a perfect score as a favored speaker. Julia is equally recognized in media circles, notably as a co-host of the transformative podcast "The Color of Money” and as a contributing author at Inman News. Her insights resonate powerfully, shedding light on industry trends while aiming to uplift Black and historically marginalized communities. Her relentless pursuits have garnered accolades including the 2020 Exceptional Service Award, 2021 Go Getter Award, consistent features in the list of RISMedia Newsmakers and was named Texas's Top 100 Most Influential People to Watch in 2022.

    Courses - English

    Establish Clients for Life with Buyers

    Establish Clients for Life with Sellers

    Manage a Real Estate Business

    Sales Fundamentals

    The Principles of Real Estate

