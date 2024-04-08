This course is the first in a series of five courses designed to equip you with the knowledge and skills for achieving a successful career in real estate. In the Principles of Real Estate course, you will discover the day-to-day tasks of a real estate agent and how those tasks translate into successfully closed real estate transactions. You will also learn how a real estate agent gets paid, finds homes to sell, and identifies prospective buyers. Additionally, you will learn the importance of establishing and maintaining relationships that can impact a real estate business.
The Principles of Real Estate
This course is part of Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
7,738 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(18 reviews)
99%
Recommended experience
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
21 assignments
Course
(18 reviews)
99%
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Entrepreneurship expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Keller Williams
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 7 modules in this course
Welcome to The Job of a Real Estate Agent, the first module of Principles of Real Estate. This module will establish your baseline for the overall roles and responsibilities of a real estate agent. You will begin to reflect on why this career path sparks an interest for you.
What's included
17 videos8 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts
Welcome to How Real Estate Agents Get Paid, the second module of Principles of Real Estate. In this module, you will learn how you will receive a paycheck as a real estate agent. Real Estate is a commission-based job where you are rewarded monetarily through the services you provide buyers and sellers. You will learn about commissions and different factors that have the potential to impact the commission you can receive. You will also begin to dial in your personal potential earning goals and connect it back to the goal setting you did in the first module, The Job of a Real Estate Agent.
What's included
13 videos7 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
Welcome to A Day in the Life of a Real Estate Agent, the third module of The Principles of Real Estate. In this module, you will focus on the day-to-day tasks that are required of a real estate agent. You will evaluate how an agent spends their time on different tasks and the importance of why more time is placed on specific activities. You will learn tactical strategies for how you might manage your time in the role as a real estate agent.
What's included
12 videos5 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Be A Student of the Market, the fourth module of The Principles of Real Estate. In this module, you will learn about the real estate market, how to understand different real estate trends, and how to interpret and translate that information for your buyers and sellers in a way that will be impactful to them.
What's included
8 videos5 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Real Estate is Lead Generation, the fifth module of The Principles of Real Estate. In this module, you will learn how real estate agents find clients, called leads. You will learn different ways that leads can be generated, what to do with a lead once you have one, and how to convert leads that have the potential to end up as closed sales.
What's included
13 videos7 readings4 assignments
Welcome to Your Business is Your Database, the sixth and final module of The Principles of Real Estate. In this module, you will learn what a database is and how a real estate agent uses one in their own business. You will learn best practices for establishing, managing, and growing a database.
What's included
8 videos2 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
Please watch and read the review materials for The Principles of Real Estate before beginning the Peer Review Project.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 peer review
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Entrepreneurship
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 18
18 reviews
- 5 stars
100%
- 4 stars
0%
- 3 stars
0%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Apr 7, 2024
Reviewed on Apr 1, 2024
Reviewed on Apr 25, 2024
New to Entrepreneurship? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.