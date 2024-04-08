Keller Williams
The Principles of Real Estate
Keller Williams

The Principles of Real Estate

This course is part of Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Jay Papasan
Julia Lashay

Instructors: Jay Papasan

7,738 already enrolled

5.0

(18 reviews)

|

99%

This course is part of the Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate
There are 7 modules in this course

Welcome to The Job of a Real Estate Agent, the first module of Principles of Real Estate. This module will establish your baseline for the overall roles and responsibilities of a real estate agent. You will begin to reflect on why this career path sparks an interest for you.

Welcome to How Real Estate Agents Get Paid, the second module of Principles of Real Estate. In this module, you will learn how you will receive a paycheck as a real estate agent. Real Estate is a commission-based job where you are rewarded monetarily through the services you provide buyers and sellers. You will learn about commissions and different factors that have the potential to impact the commission you can receive. You will also begin to dial in your personal potential earning goals and connect it back to the goal setting you did in the first module, The Job of a Real Estate Agent.

Welcome to A Day in the Life of a Real Estate Agent, the third module of The Principles of Real Estate. In this module, you will focus on the day-to-day tasks that are required of a real estate agent. You will evaluate how an agent spends their time on different tasks and the importance of why more time is placed on specific activities. You will learn tactical strategies for how you might manage your time in the role as a real estate agent.

Welcome to Be A Student of the Market, the fourth module of The Principles of Real Estate. In this module, you will learn about the real estate market, how to understand different real estate trends, and how to interpret and translate that information for your buyers and sellers in a way that will be impactful to them.

Welcome to Real Estate is Lead Generation, the fifth module of The Principles of Real Estate. In this module, you will learn how real estate agents find clients, called leads. You will learn different ways that leads can be generated, what to do with a lead once you have one, and how to convert leads that have the potential to end up as closed sales.

Welcome to Your Business is Your Database, the sixth and final module of The Principles of Real Estate. In this module, you will learn what a database is and how a real estate agent uses one in their own business. You will learn best practices for establishing, managing, and growing a database.

Please watch and read the review materials for The Principles of Real Estate before beginning the Peer Review Project.

Instructors

Instructor ratings
5.0 (5 ratings)
Jay Papasan
Keller Williams
1 Course7,738 learners
Julia Lashay
Keller Williams
5 Courses8,159 learners

Offered by

Keller Williams

