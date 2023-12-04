Daily, millions of real estate agents around the world run their own businesses on their own schedules. The Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate will equip you with the knowledge and skills to excel as a real estate agent, including generating leads, interpreting market data, managing client relationships, and much more.
As an agent, you become your own boss and can take control of your day-to-day as well as the trajectory of your entire career. This program will provide you the knowledge of the career paths a person can choose after obtaining a real estate license. You’ll learn from industry leaders on best practices and apply your learning through real-world applications. If you are looking to own your own business, enjoy a fast-paced work environment, and are passionate about building relationships with people, then this program is right for you.
By the end of this program, you’ll be able to explain how real estate agents:
Understand models, methods, rules, and laws related to the real estate industry
Consult clients on current market conditions and act as a fiduciary
Guide buyers and sellers throughout the sales process
Effectively negotiate for clients
This program is not the equivalent of pre-licensing education or a real estate license. Real Estate License requirements vary from state to state. To learn more about specific license requirements, please visit your state’s real estate commission website.
Applied Learning Project
In the program you will have a chance to apply the skills that you learn through a variety of learner-centric activities. In each course, you will:
Learn the foundational models and job skills used by high-performing real estate agents through instructional videos.
Hear real-world stories from current real estate agents detailing their experiences as real estate professionals.
Expand your knowledge through readings, practical applications, and scenarios
Build community by sharing ideas with other program participants using discussion prompts.
Show what you have learned through assessments, hands-on projects, and peer-reviewed activities.
Each learning opportunity allows you to build your knowledge and ignite your passion for beginning a career as a real estate professional.