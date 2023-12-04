Keller Williams
Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate
This is your path to a career in real estate. Unlock your real estate potential by learning how to apply the models, tools, and systems used by top industry professionals to build a business worth owning.

Taught in English

Julia Lashay
Jay Papasan
Dennis Russell

6,464 already enrolled

Professional Certificate - 5 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
5.0

(25 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore the essential principles of real estate necessary for a successful career, including how to obtain a real estate license. 

  • Learn the fundamental sales and business growth strategies to build a real estate business.

  • Understand the role of a real estate agent when working with buyers and sellers, from lead generation to closing the transaction.

  • Analyze, interpret, and reframe market data and effectively communicate its story to potential clients.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Prepare for a career in Business

  Receive professional-level training from Keller Williams
  Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Keller Williams
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

The Principles of Real Estate

Course 124 hours5.0 (18 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Working with Sellers
Category: Listing Consultation
Category: Market Listings
Category: Comparative Market Analysis (CMA)
Category: Present Offers

Sales Fundamentals

Course 226 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: goal setting
Category: database management
Category: Sphere of Influence
Category: Lead Generation
Category: Commissions

Establish Clients for Life with Buyers

Course 324 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Client Experience
Category: Effective Communication
Category: Prospecting Strategies
Category: Marketing Strategy
Category: Lead Conversion

Establish Clients for Life with Sellers

Course 426 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Business Economics
Category: Financial Basics
Category: Smart Criteria
Category: Fair Housing
Category: Mindset

Manage a Real Estate Business

Course 523 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Negotiation
Category: Find Homes
Category: Buyer Consultation
Category: Working with Buyers
Category: Write Offers

Instructors

Julia Lashay
Keller Williams
Jay Papasan
Keller Williams
Offered by

Keller Williams

