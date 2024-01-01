Meredith has gathered more than a decade of experience in the learning and development industry, holding roles aimed at teaching, training, instructional design, and leadership in the higher education, non-profit, and government contract worlds prior to joining Keller Williams. As the Senior Director of Keller Williams University, Meredith oversees the creation and delivery of world-class learning experiences for real estate agents and franchise leaders and guides the direction and creation of KW’s proprietary learning platform. She is passionate about making sure that all Keller Williams real estate associates can learn what they want, when they want, and how they want—and that they have the educational means to pursue and surpass their personal and professional goals!