The Manage a Real Estate Business course teaches you relevant real estate laws and their potential impact on your licensed real estate agent business. Throughout this course, you will acquire the skills needed to establish a strong foundation for a financially sound business, including the development of best practices. Additionally, you will dig into effective organizational and administrative strategies essential for business ownership. Lastly, this course will encourage you to reflect on your individual journey in real estate, aligning your personal goals with the various career options available in the field.
There are 5 modules in this course
Welcome to Real Estate and the Law 101, the first module of Manage a Real Estate Business. This module will educate you on the details regarding relevant real estate laws. You will have a deeper understanding of how the laws have the potential to affect a real estate business.
14 videos8 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Establish a Financially Sound Business, the second module of Manage a Real Estate Business. This module will educate you on foundational financial topics that will set you up for success in a real estate career and your everyday life. You will learn the concepts of a financially sound business and wrap everything up by learning how to approach budgeting for your future role as a real estate agent.
15 videos14 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Your Business, Your Office, the third module of Manage a Real Estate Business. This module will educate you on essential tools and systems for starting and running a real estate business. You will learn about developing a support system of trusted vendors and how to leverage them in your business. Finally, you will learn more about the growth opportunities for growing a real estate team to support your future vision for your career.
12 videos4 readings3 assignments
Welcome to Personal Growth Leads to Business Growth, the final module of Manage a Real Estate Business, and the final module of the Professional Certificate! This module will educate you on habits, actions, and practices that will lay a foundation for your future in real estate. You will also learn how to turn your big why into an actionable goal and then how to prioritize the actions that need to be accomplished to hit your goals. Finally, you will learn the next steps to take to obtain your real estate license. Congratulations!
21 videos8 readings4 assignments4 discussion prompts
Please watch and read the review materials for Manage a Real Estate Business before beginning the Peer Review Project.
1 video2 readings1 peer review
