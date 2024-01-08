Keller Williams
Manage a Real Estate Business
Keller Williams

Manage a Real Estate Business

This course is part of Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Meredith Maples
Julia Lashay

Instructors: Meredith Maples

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

23 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

15 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

23 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Entrepreneurship expertise

This course is part of the Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Keller Williams
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Welcome to Real Estate and the Law 101, the first module of Manage a Real Estate Business. This module will educate you on the details regarding relevant real estate laws. You will have a deeper understanding of how the laws have the potential to affect a real estate business.

What's included

14 videos8 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Establish a Financially Sound Business, the second module of Manage a Real Estate Business. This module will educate you on foundational financial topics that will set you up for success in a real estate career and your everyday life. You will learn the concepts of a financially sound business and wrap everything up by learning how to approach budgeting for your future role as a real estate agent.

What's included

15 videos14 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Your Business, Your Office, the third module of Manage a Real Estate Business. This module will educate you on essential tools and systems for starting and running a real estate business. You will learn about developing a support system of trusted vendors and how to leverage them in your business. Finally, you will learn more about the growth opportunities for growing a real estate team to support your future vision for your career.

What's included

12 videos4 readings3 assignments

Welcome to Personal Growth Leads to Business Growth, the final module of Manage a Real Estate Business, and the final module of the Professional Certificate! This module will educate you on habits, actions, and practices that will lay a foundation for your future in real estate. You will also learn how to turn your big why into an actionable goal and then how to prioritize the actions that need to be accomplished to hit your goals. Finally, you will learn the next steps to take to obtain your real estate license. Congratulations!

What's included

21 videos8 readings4 assignments4 discussion prompts

Please watch and read the review materials for Manage a Real Estate Business before beginning the Peer Review Project.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 peer review

Instructors

Meredith Maples
Keller Williams
1 Course661 learners
Julia Lashay
Keller Williams
5 Courses8,159 learners

Offered by

Keller Williams

Recommended if you're interested in Entrepreneurship

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Entrepreneurship? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions