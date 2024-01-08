Keller Williams
Establish Clients for Life with Sellers
Keller Williams

Establish Clients for Life with Sellers

This course is part of Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Molly de Mattos
Julia Lashay

Instructors: Molly de Mattos

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

20 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Entrepreneurship expertise

This course is part of the Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Keller Williams
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

Welcome to Working with Sellers, the first module of Establish Clients for Life with Sellers. This module will educate you on how to position yourself as a trusted expert for potential sellers and the places where you can find seller leads. You will also learn how to create an unbeatable seller-client experience that continues to grow your database over time.

What's included

15 videos9 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts

Welcome to Listing Consultations, the second module of Establish Clients for Life with Sellers. This module will educate you on how real estate agents conduct appointments with sellers known as Listing Consultations.

What's included

16 videos13 readings4 assignments

Welcome to Getting a Listing Sold, the third module of Establish Clients for Life with Sellers. This module will educate you on how to extend the client experience after the listing agreement has been signed. You will learn how to exceed your client's expectations during the listing process. You will also learn how to market a listing to get the listing sold in a way that continues to increase the leads in your database.

What's included

14 videos5 readings3 assignments2 discussion prompts

Welcome to Receive Offers and Negotiate on Behalf of Sellers, the fourth module of Establish Clients for Life with Sellers. This module will walk you through the offers process when working with sellers. You will learn how to interpret offers and communicate the details of the offers with your potential sellers. You will also learn about how to negotiate on behalf of your sellers to get them the best deal possible.

What's included

10 videos4 readings3 assignments2 discussion prompts

Welcome to Seller Transactions from Contract to Close, the fifth module of Establish Clients for Life with Sellers. This module will educate you on your responsibilities as a listing agent from the contract until when sellers have officially sold their home, and beyond. You will learn strategies for protecting seller transactions to ensure that deals do not fall through at the signing table.

What's included

15 videos6 readings3 assignments

Welcome to Maintaining Relationships with Sellers, the sixth module of Establish Clients for Life with Sellers. This module will educate you on different ways you can maintain relationships post-closing in ways that come from value and continue to grow your database. You will also learn about the various post-close administrative tasks that help set your business up for success for future and new transactions.

What's included

7 videos2 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

Please watch and read the review materials for Establish Clients for Life with Sellers before beginning the Peer Review Project.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 peer review

Instructors

Molly de Mattos
Keller Williams
1 Course369 learners
Julia Lashay
Keller Williams
5 Courses8,159 learners

Offered by

Keller Williams

Recommended if you're interested in Entrepreneurship

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Entrepreneurship? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions