In the Establish Clients for Life with Sellers course, you will gain insight into a real estate agent’s comprehensive approach to working with sellers. This includes generating seller leads, mastering the art of conducting a listing consultation, navigating the listing selling process, and nurturing client relationships beyond the transaction’s conclusion.
Establish Clients for Life with Sellers
January 2024
20 assignments
There are 7 modules in this course
Welcome to Working with Sellers, the first module of Establish Clients for Life with Sellers. This module will educate you on how to position yourself as a trusted expert for potential sellers and the places where you can find seller leads. You will also learn how to create an unbeatable seller-client experience that continues to grow your database over time.
What's included
15 videos9 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts
Welcome to Listing Consultations, the second module of Establish Clients for Life with Sellers. This module will educate you on how real estate agents conduct appointments with sellers known as Listing Consultations.
What's included
16 videos13 readings4 assignments
Welcome to Getting a Listing Sold, the third module of Establish Clients for Life with Sellers. This module will educate you on how to extend the client experience after the listing agreement has been signed. You will learn how to exceed your client's expectations during the listing process. You will also learn how to market a listing to get the listing sold in a way that continues to increase the leads in your database.
What's included
14 videos5 readings3 assignments2 discussion prompts
Welcome to Receive Offers and Negotiate on Behalf of Sellers, the fourth module of Establish Clients for Life with Sellers. This module will walk you through the offers process when working with sellers. You will learn how to interpret offers and communicate the details of the offers with your potential sellers. You will also learn about how to negotiate on behalf of your sellers to get them the best deal possible.
What's included
10 videos4 readings3 assignments2 discussion prompts
Welcome to Seller Transactions from Contract to Close, the fifth module of Establish Clients for Life with Sellers. This module will educate you on your responsibilities as a listing agent from the contract until when sellers have officially sold their home, and beyond. You will learn strategies for protecting seller transactions to ensure that deals do not fall through at the signing table.
What's included
15 videos6 readings3 assignments
Welcome to Maintaining Relationships with Sellers, the sixth module of Establish Clients for Life with Sellers. This module will educate you on different ways you can maintain relationships post-closing in ways that come from value and continue to grow your database. You will also learn about the various post-close administrative tasks that help set your business up for success for future and new transactions.
What's included
7 videos2 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
Please watch and read the review materials for Establish Clients for Life with Sellers before beginning the Peer Review Project.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 peer review
Recommended if you're interested in Entrepreneurship
