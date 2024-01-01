Molly became a licensed Real Estate agent in NC in 2006. In 2011, she partnered with Matt Tavener and created The Matt & Molly Team, LLC based out of Asheville, NC. Together, Matt & Molly have grown their business and are regularly in the top five in the greater Asheville area. Molly is also a Keller Williams University Trainer, BOLD Coach through MAPS Coaching and Dean of KSCORE and KW Prep. She provides passion, joy, and accountability in all that she does and is passionate about cultivating that in others. In this role, Molly has impacted thousands of real estate agents and trained agents across the US, Canada, Mexico, Portugal, Poland, South Africa and more.