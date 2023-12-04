The Establish Clients for Life with Buyers course explores the comprehensive approach that real estate agents take when working with buyers. You will learn how to generate buyer leads, conduct property showings, and nurture client relationships beyond the transaction’s conclusion, and all the essential steps in between.
Establish Clients for Life with Buyers
This course is part of Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
December 2023
19 assignments
There are 7 modules in this course
Welcome to Working with Buyers, the first module of Establish Clients for Life with Buyers. This module will educate you on how to position yourself as a trusted expert for potential buyers and the places where you can find buyer leads. You will also learn how to create an unbeatable buyer-client experience that continues to grow your database over time.
What's included
15 videos11 readings4 assignments3 discussion prompts
Welcome to Buyer Consultations, the second module of Establish Clients for Life with Buyers. This module will help you prepare for and conduct a buyer consultation that ends with a signed exclusive buyer agency agreement.
What's included
16 videos3 readings3 assignments
Welcome to Find Homes for Potential Buyers, the third module of Establish Clients for Life with Buyers. This module will help you understand the process of showing homes to potential buyers. You will learn how to recognize different buying signals and how to ask questions to uncover buyers needs, all while maintaining your fiduciary duties.
What's included
12 videos7 readings3 assignments3 discussion prompts
Welcome to Make Offers and Negotiate On Behalf of Buyers, the fourth module of Establish Clients for Life with Buyers. This module will teach you how to use data to educate your potential buyers and help them write strong, competitive offers. You will also learn how to prepare for, write, and deliver offers on behalf of your buyers. You will discover common points of negotiation when working with buyers and start to develop negotiation skills that will help you and your buyers win more deals.
What's included
16 videos6 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Buyer Transactions from Contract to Close, the fifth module of Establish Clients for Life with Buyers. This module will educate you on your responsibilities as a buyer's agent from contract until when buyers are in their new home and beyond. You will learn strategies for protecting transactions to ensure that deals do not fall through at the signing table.
What's included
15 videos2 readings3 assignments
Welcome to Maintaining Relationships with Buyers, the final module of Establish Clients for Life with Buyers. This module will educate you on different ways you can maintain relationships post-closing in ways that come from value and continue to grow your database. You will also learn about the various post-close administrative tasks that help set your business up for success in future and new transactions.
What's included
7 videos5 readings3 assignments
Please watch and read the review materials for Establish Clients for Life with Buyers before beginning the Peer Review Project.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 peer review
