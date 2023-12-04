Keller Williams
Establish Clients for Life with Buyers
Keller Williams

Establish Clients for Life with Buyers

This course is part of Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Jen Davis
Julia Lashay

Instructors: Jen Davis

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

24 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Placeholder

This course is part of the Keller Williams Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate
There are 7 modules in this course

Welcome to Working with Buyers, the first module of Establish Clients for Life with Buyers. This module will educate you on how to position yourself as a trusted expert for potential buyers and the places where you can find buyer leads. You will also learn how to create an unbeatable buyer-client experience that continues to grow your database over time.

Welcome to Buyer Consultations, the second module of Establish Clients for Life with Buyers. This module will help you prepare for and conduct a buyer consultation that ends with a signed exclusive buyer agency agreement.

Welcome to Find Homes for Potential Buyers, the third module of Establish Clients for Life with Buyers. This module will help you understand the process of showing homes to potential buyers. You will learn how to recognize different buying signals and how to ask questions to uncover buyers needs, all while maintaining your fiduciary duties.

Welcome to Make Offers and Negotiate On Behalf of Buyers, the fourth module of Establish Clients for Life with Buyers. This module will teach you how to use data to educate your potential buyers and help them write strong, competitive offers. You will also learn how to prepare for, write, and deliver offers on behalf of your buyers. You will discover common points of negotiation when working with buyers and start to develop negotiation skills that will help you and your buyers win more deals.

Welcome to Buyer Transactions from Contract to Close, the fifth module of Establish Clients for Life with Buyers. This module will educate you on your responsibilities as a buyer's agent from contract until when buyers are in their new home and beyond. You will learn strategies for protecting transactions to ensure that deals do not fall through at the signing table.

Welcome to Maintaining Relationships with Buyers, the final module of Establish Clients for Life with Buyers. This module will educate you on different ways you can maintain relationships post-closing in ways that come from value and continue to grow your database. You will also learn about the various post-close administrative tasks that help set your business up for success in future and new transactions.

Please watch and read the review materials for Establish Clients for Life with Buyers before beginning the Peer Review Project.

Instructors

Jen Davis
Keller Williams
1 Course462 learners
Julia Lashay
Keller Williams
5 Courses8,159 learners

Offered by

Keller Williams

