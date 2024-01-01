Jen Davis joined the real estate industry in 2008. Jen was closing 16 properties per year before partnering with Holt Homes Group at Keller Williams in 2012. Jen took her love of working with buyers and became the lead Buyer Specialist for the team. Her first year at KW, she adopted the Keller Williams models and systems and closed 50 transactions. Jen successfully added an Executive Assistant, an Inside Sales Agent, and Showing Agents to truly build her business within the team umbrella. Jen and her Showing Agents consistently sold over 225 properties per year. In 2019, Jen transitioned out of the Lead Buyer Specialist role and became Co-Owner and CEO of Holt Homes Group. HHG has consistently closed 500+ homes per year with 6 agents in production since 2020. The business runs at over 40% profitability. In June of 2022, Jen was named the Vice President of KW MAPS Coaching. She loves leading the top coaches in the industry to partner with our KW Associates in helping them grow their Life By Design.