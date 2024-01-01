Profile

Dennis Russell

Regional Director, North Central Region

    Bio

    Dennis was born in NJ and attended Seneca Valley H.S. in Germantown, MD. He graduated from Howard University in Washington, DC with a B.S. in chemistry. Dennis then joined the Army and became a CPT, flying UH-1 Helicopters and C-12 Airplanes. After leaving the Army with an Honorable Discharge, Dennis began his real estate career. He joined Keller Williams in February 2010. Within 18 months, he became one of the top five individual agents in his office. He then took over as the office’s Team Leader and increased owner profit over 900%. Dennis then became a BOLD Coach and has launched over 40+ BOLDs to date. Has also been a MAPS 1X1 coach, has developed a MAPS Fast Track course, and is a KWU Approved Trainer. Dennis is now the Regional Director of the North Central region of Keller Williams.

    Courses - English

    Sales Fundamentals

