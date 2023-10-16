Welcome to the Dell Technologies “What Does IT Sales Entail?” course.
This is the first course in a series of courses designed to prepare you for a career in Sales. This course provides an overview of sales careers and how to prepare for those careers, while providing foundational professional skills and the basics of an IT sales campaign. By the end of this course, you will be able to: -Describe the sequence and significance of each stage of the sales process -Identify and apply principles of professional communication -Communicate relevant information about their background, education, skills and experience in a concise format -Identify and demonstrate effective strategies for qualifying opportunities This course is primarily aimed at people who are interested in beginning a career in IT Sales and as such, learners are not required to have prior sales or technical experience. This course is recommended for students looking to begin their career as well as those who are looking for a career change or transition.