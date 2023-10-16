Dell
What Does IT Sales Entail?
Dell

What Does IT Sales Entail?

This course is part of Develop with Dell: IT Sales Specialization

Taught in English

Develop with Dell

Instructor: Develop with Dell

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the sequence and significance of each stage of the sales process.

  • Demonstrate effective strategies for qualifying opportunities.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

3 quizzes, 6 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

This week you will get an overview of what a career in Sales could look like for you. You’ll learn about what it takes to be an inside sales representative and various paths your career could take once you get started. We’ll also discuss some of the key characteristics and qualities needed to be successful in sales. And you’ll hear directly from sales managers about what they look for when they interview candidates.

What's included

31 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 peer review

This week is all about the foundational professional skills you’ll need to work in sales. Things like time management, active listening and communication will be essential to your success as a seller. This week you’ll learn about how IT sellers work together as a team to engage with clients and close deals. We’ll also cover strategies for making the most of your time, and tips for crafting professional business communications.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This week you’ll learn about the Sales Campaign. We will get into detail about The Sales Process and give you a better sense of how to manage a sale from start to finish. You’ll learn about the things that motivate buyers to make a purchase and how you can use that knowledge to sell. We’ll also address ways to determine which opportunities are worth pursuing. And finally, we’ll walk you through the steps that a customer goes through during the process of making a decision to buy.

What's included

7 videos1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Develop with Dell
Dell
3 Courses814 learners

Offered by

Dell

