Welcome to the Dell Technologies “Setting Up Your Sale” course.
This is the first course in a series of courses designed to prepare you for a career in Sales. The first course provides an overview of sales careers and how to prepare for those careers, while providing foundational professional skills and the basics of an IT sales campaign. Learning Objectives By the end of this course, you will be able to: - Describe the importance of regular customer research Identify the various sources of information involved in customer research. - Identify the factors that are key for establishing credibility & trust with customers (and what happens without it) Adopt a mindset of building trust with customers. - Identify the five key areas for establishing rapport. - Identify strategies for conveying insights to the right contact within the customer organization in a compelling manner. - Describe the benefits of As A Service (aaS) models. - Describe the reasons that digital transformation is important to organizations. - Describe key data center technologies. - Describe the relationship between software and external hardware in the functioning of a computer. - Identify the key components of a computer. - Apply probing and drill-down questioning to uncover further important customer information. This course is primarily aimed at people who are interested in beginning a career in IT Sales and as such, learners are not required to have prior sales or technical experience. This course is recommended for students looking to begin their career as well as those who are looking for a career change or transition.