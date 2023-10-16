Dell
Setting Up Your Sale
Dell

Setting Up Your Sale

This course is part of Develop with Dell: IT Sales Specialization

Taught in English

Develop with Dell

Instructor: Develop with Dell

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify strategies for conveying insights to the right contact within the customer organization in a compelling manner.

  • Apply probing and drill-down questioning to uncover further important customer information.

Skills you'll gain

5 quizzes, 4 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

Relationships are critical for sellers and this week is all about getting to know your customer. You’ll learn about establishing a rapport and building trust with your customer. We’ll also go through some best practices for opening customer call.

What's included

6 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts

This week is all about technology. While the majority of our curriculum centers on the skills needed to sell, in order to be successful in the tech industry, you’ll also need some technical foundations. This module provides a high-level view of computers and data center concepts. This week will also feature an introduction to digital transformation which is changing the world as we know it.

What's included

10 videos2 readings1 quiz1 assignment

This week will be focused on effective questioning. Questions are some of the greatest tools you will have as a seller. Learning how to ask the right questions will go a long way towards helping you understand your customer’s needs and providing them the right solution.

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Develop with Dell
Dell
3 Courses814 learners

Offered by

Dell

