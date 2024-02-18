Dell
Selling with Confidence
Dell

Selling with Confidence

This course is part of Develop with Dell: IT Sales Specialization

Taught in English

Develop with Dell

Instructor: Develop with Dell

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate the relationship between value propositions and buyer motivations.

  • Build and deliver a value proposition as a way to secure customer commitment.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Develop with Dell: IT Sales Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome! This course will provide you with the confidence to finish the sale. In the next few modules, you will learn about providing business value. We’ll cover the ins and outs of overcoming objections and going for the close. This course focuses heavily on practicing all the skills learned throughout the previous courses.

What's included

4 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

While everyone wants their customer interactions to go smoothly, you will inevitably run into some sort of conflict as a seller. This week’s lessons are designed to give you strategies for dealing with difficult customer interactions. We’ll cover ways to address general customer dissatisfaction, along with handling objections during the sales process.

What's included

3 videos2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

This week you will learn about closing the deal. You’ll learn about tips for controlling the call and various ways to secure commitments from your customers. You’ll be able to leverage the skills and knowledge you have gained throughout the program to complete the sale.

What's included

4 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Develop with Dell
Dell
3 Courses814 learners

Offered by

Dell

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions