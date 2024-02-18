This course is designed to give the learner the confidence to complete the sale by providing business value, while teaching the ins and outs of overcoming objections and going for the close. This course is primarily aimed at people who are interested in beginning a career in IT Sales and as such, learners are not required to have prior sales or technical experience. This course is recommended for students looking to begin their career as well as those who are looking for a career change or transition.
Selling with Confidence
This course is part of Develop with Dell: IT Sales Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Evaluate the relationship between value propositions and buyer motivations.
Build and deliver a value proposition as a way to secure customer commitment.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
5 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome! This course will provide you with the confidence to finish the sale. In the next few modules, you will learn about providing business value. We’ll cover the ins and outs of overcoming objections and going for the close. This course focuses heavily on practicing all the skills learned throughout the previous courses.
What's included
4 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
While everyone wants their customer interactions to go smoothly, you will inevitably run into some sort of conflict as a seller. This week’s lessons are designed to give you strategies for dealing with difficult customer interactions. We’ll cover ways to address general customer dissatisfaction, along with handling objections during the sales process.
What's included
3 videos2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
This week you will learn about closing the deal. You’ll learn about tips for controlling the call and various ways to secure commitments from your customers. You’ll be able to leverage the skills and knowledge you have gained throughout the program to complete the sale.
What's included
4 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.