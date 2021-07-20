How to Become a Project Manager: 6 Steps

Project managers organize teams of people to accomplish a specific goal, or project, for companies and other organizations. If you’re organized, intrigued by people, and ready to take on a larger role in your career, project management might be a good fit.
There are many paths to becoming a project manager. Some may study project management principles in school and apply directly to project management positions after graduating, while others “accidentally” become project managers after gradually taking on more responsibilities in their current roles, or switch from seemingly unrelated fields. Whatever path you’re hoping to take, here are six steps you should consider to become a project manager.
If you’ve ever planned, led, budgeted, scheduled, or documented the progress of a project, you’ve done some elements of project management. Did you organize an event in a previous job? Find new ways to make your workplace more efficient? Coordinate volunteers to clean up a beach? Though you might not have thought of it as project management at the time, your past experiences may have given you some exposure to the skills you’ll need as a project manager.
If you find you have quite a bit of experience already, you may be ready to apply for project manager positions, or approach your manager to state your interest in becoming one. If you have a combined three years of experience, you’ll also be eligible to apply to take the exam for the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, which may create opportunities for you in the project management world.
For more ideas on project management skills you may already have, check out this video from a project manager at Google:
Many project managers get their start in non-managerial positions on a team. For example, IT project managers may work for several years as an IT associate, or perhaps as a business analyst supporting the IT team. Their roles may gradually expand as they gain industry expertise, take on managerial tasks, develop organizational skills, and learn to work with the members on their team.
If you’re trying to build up project management skills, try looking for opportunities in your current work. Whether you work in a hospital or retail store, tech company or restaurant, chances are there are several items that need to be planned, executed, or improved. See if you can join in these efforts. If it makes sense to do so, approach your manager with ideas of how you can contribute, and let them know you’re interested in developing project management experience.
It’ll be a good idea to sharpen the technical and human skills involved in project management. Here are some skills commonly requested in project manager job descriptions:
Organization
You can develop skills by taking courses specific to a subject, studying for a certification, or practicing them in the workplace.
Develop core project management skills with the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate. You can learn what you need to be job-ready in six months or less.
As you gain experience and skills in this field, take the time to enhance your resume. Review project manager job listings, from entry level to advanced roles, to find out what companies are looking for.
Highlight the qualifications you have that match the job requirements and feature them prominently on your resume.
Use action verbs to describe tasks you performed in previous roles, and when possible, emphasize any quantifiable outcomes.
Gradually working your way up the ladder from within a team isn’t the only way to become a project manager. Many project managers get their start in entry-level organizational positions to build key skills. Keep an eye out for these titles in your search:
Project coordinator
Operations coordinator
Associate project manager
Junior project manager
Operations associate
Administrative associate
A certification or certificate can help you get your foot in the door for project management jobs. Here are a few to consider:
Certified Scrum Master
Professional Scrum Master I (PSM I)
ICAgile Certified Professional (ICP)
If you’re looking for an entry-level position, the CAPM or Google Project Management: Professional Certificate are designed for those with little or no project management experience. The PMP is a popular credential for those with three or more years of project management experience. If you’re on a team that uses Agile or Scrum, or are hoping to apply to roles that do, certifications in these areas can be beneficial.
Hear from a project manager at Google about how she went from being a business analyst to her current role.
There are several paths to becoming a project manager. Whether you’re starting from scratch or trying to solidify your skills after a few years of experience, you’ll want to make sure you have your basics covered. If you’re considering a career in project management, take a look at the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate.
If you have previous managerial experience, you may be able to become a project manager within a few months. If you’re just starting on the road to becoming a project manager, building up your experience may take a few years.
Though it might be easier for project managers to advance to their roles with a degree, they’re certainly not always required. If you don’t have a degree, working your way up from within a team or earning a certification might make sense for your career path.
